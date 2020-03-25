You Got This – Dessert!

Hankering for something sweet but you can’t leave the house? One of the sweetest, most fun desserts is waiting inside your refrigerator! If you have 4 eggs, some sugar, vanilla and a lemon (or vinegar or cream of tartar), then you’ve got dessert…Pavlova. Named after the famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured Australia and New Zealand in 1926, Pavlova tastes like a baked fluffy marshmallow!

Becky Ellis Pavlova

There are many wonderful things about this sweet treat:

Traditionally topped with whipped cream and fresh berries, but if you don’t have those then you can top with: berry jam and ice cream or lemon curd and sorbet or chocolate sauce…anything sweet you have in your refrigerator or freezer. (Think of it as a meringue ice cream sundae!)

It’s easy to make and your older children can help to make it and the younger ones can help decorate it with toppings. It takes approximately 2 hours to bake and cool, but the prep is easy and there is little clean up since all of the ingredients go right into the electric mixer and then you pop it in the oven.

If you mess it up (you won’t, it’s too easy!) then you can break it up into pieces and put toppings on it and serve it as a “Pavlova Mess,” not perfect but just as pretty and tasty.

Pavlova

(Recipe source: sallysbakingaddiction.com)

4 large egg whites

1 cup superfine sugar (if you don’t have superfine sugar, just put granulated sugar in a blender or food processor and pulse for a minute to break up the sugar crystals)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cream of tartar (or 1 teaspoon white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice)

1 teaspoon cornstarch (if you do not have cornstarch, it can be omitted – it is used just to stabilize the meringue a bit)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper (rub the baking sheet around the edges with a little butter or margarine to help the parchment paper stick to the baking sheet) or silicone baking mat.

Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. Add the sugar in 2 additions, beating for 30 seconds between, and then continue beating on high speed until glossy stiff peaks form, about 2 more minutes. The peaks should be stiff enough that you can hold the whisk upright and the peaks won’t move. Add the vanilla extract and beat for 1 more minute.

The peaks should be very stiff. If not, keep on mixing on high speed. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the cream of tartar (or vinegar or lemon juice) and cornstarch (if using).

Spread the Pavlova mixture into an 8 – 9 inch circle on the parchment paper. Spread the sides of the meringue up and around with the back of a spoon so that the circle has a relatively flat bottom and pretty peaks around the sides.

Place Pavlova in the oven. As soon as you close the oven door, reduce heat to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pavlova will stay in the oven as it cools down to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake until the Pavlova is firm and dry, about 90 minutes. If it begins to get too brown on one side, turn it around in the oven. Do not open the oven door if possible during baking.

Turn the oven off and let the Pavlova cool inside the oven. Once the Pavlova is cool, you can store it tightly covered at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Once cool, top the Pavlova with whipped cream and fresh berries, or ice cream and your favorite berry jam or lemon curd or drizzle with chocolate sauce. Slice and serve.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.