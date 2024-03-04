Season 2 / Episode #3: Bold, Beautiful, Brilliant: Women of Roanoke Inspire and Empower

In our third episode of our second season, we’re shining a spotlight on remarkable women making waves in their respective fields. First you’ll meet our March/April cover star Lee Hunsaker, a captivating storyteller whose return to Roanoke sparked the creation of the beloved Hoot and Holler series; then we sit down with DePaul Community Resources CEO Renee Brown, an incredible leader dedicated to fostering hope and belonging for families and individuals across Virginia; and finally, we chat with Angela Pope Dickerson, Chapter President of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of Blacks in Technology, as she explains how she and others are breaking barriers and paving the way for women in tech.

Join us as we delve into their journeys, their impact, and how their stories inspire change and empowerment. This is The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast – sharing 50 years of stories that connect, inspire, and embrace the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, one extraordinary woman at a time.

×

_

Thanks so much to our friends, cover star and Hoot and Holler creator Lee Hunsaker, Renee Brown, CEO of DePaul Community Resources, and Angela Pope Dickerson, tech queen, for their time and sharing more about the excellent ways women are leading their industries and making a difference in our community through programs, outreach, mentorships and so much more. Stay tuned for our next episode highlighting even more great stories from our March/April issue!

Don't miss out on a single episode – hit that subscribe button on your preferred audio platforms and YouTube to stay connected and always read more at TheRoanoker.com!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Lee Hunsaker, March/April 2024 cover star and creator of Hoot and Holler Storytelling Series:

Read our cover story on Lee Hunsaker, written by Ashley Wilson Fellers, HERE.

Learn more about the Hoot and Holler Storytelling Series on their Facebook page HERE.

Segment 2 featuring Renee Brown, CEO of DePaul Community Resources:

Learn more about DePaul Community Resources, including how to donate, adopt, foster, volunteer and so much more.

Segment 3 featuring Angela Pope Dickerson, Chapter President of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of Blacks in Technology:

Learn more about Angela Pope Dickerson, along with other regional tech queens, in our Women in Tech feature HERE.

Get Involved with WoTech:

Upcoming events

March 6 Lunch & Learn

Blacks in Technology SWVA Events

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!