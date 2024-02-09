Season 2 / Episode #2: Vinton's Vegas Encore, Splashing into Fun and Historic Revitalization

In our season 2 second episode of The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast, we’re joined by T-Fox, CEO of Fox City Music/Media and Entertainment Ambassador at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, as he shares more about his journey from Vegas to Virginia. After that, we’re gearing up for aquatic adventures, vacation dreams and the anticipation of the summer Olympics, thanks to Alice Ann Clark from British Swim School of Roanoke-Lynchburg! And in our final segment, we explore visionary redevelopment with Roanoke native John Garland, whose transformative projects have revitalized historic spaces and strengthened our community bonds.

Sit back, relax and learn more about your region and the amazing people in it. This is The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast – sharing 50 years of stories that connect, inspire and embrace the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge!

Thanks so much to our friends, T-Fox, Anne Alice Clark at British Swim School of Roanoke-Lynchburg and John Garland for being on the second episode of our second season of From Print to Podcast. Stay tuned for our next episode highlighting our March/April issue, where we introduce you to some seriously inspiring women, including Hoot and Holler’s Lee Hunsaker, 20 women over 50 who are redefining the next stage of life, women leading the way in technology and so much more.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring T-Fox, CEO of Fox City Music/Media and Entertainment Ambassador at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium:

Editor's Note: Our episode segment was shortened due to time and the video above is from our podcast version; catch the full 50-minute interview and learn even more about T-Fox's journey over on our YouTube channel!

Read Laura Wade's Vegas-to-Virginia feature on T-Fox as seen in our Jan/Feb '24 issue HERE.

Catch the T-Fox House Party at Rosie's Gaming Emporium on March 1 with info HERE.

And follow T-Fox on his YouTube channel / Facebook Page / Instagram

Segment 2 featuring Alice Ann Clark of British Swim School of Roanoke-Lynchburg:

Learn more about British Swim School of Roanoke-Lynchburg.

Segment 3 featuring John Garland, engineer, historical renovator, community builder:

Learn more about John Garland in our Jan/Feb '24 Do You Know...? column HERE.

