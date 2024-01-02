From Vegas to Virginia

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

An award-winning musical maestro spreads joy and inspiration as a local entertainment ambassador.

Tyrone Fox Baylis, aka T-Fox, has an infectious spirit. Sixty-four, vibrant and full of energy, T-Fox fills any room he enters with a smile and a desire to bring a smile to everyone in the vicinity. Be it a hug, a song or connecting through conversation, he has a purpose and meets no strangers.

Courtesy of Tyrone Fox T-Fox brings his style to Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton.

T-Fox is the CEO of Fox City Music/Media and Entertainment Ambassador at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. As Entertainment Ambassador, he emcees, performs and helps book entertainment.

With his upbringing and natural talent and charisma, he seemed destined to entertain. His mother Elinora Jackson was a jazz singer, recording artist and songwriter. She counted legends like Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye among her friends.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, T-Fox moved with his family to the Detroit area where his Auntie Sylvia Moy lived. Moy was a songwriter of such hits as “My Cheri Amore” sung by Stevie Wonder and the first female songwriter involved with creating Hitsville U.S.A., which became Motown Records.

Due to his mother and aunt, T-Fox was exposed to legendary performers early in his life. Those influences helped shape his future as a songwriter and performer.

In high school, T-Fox was given a scholarship to study art at the prestigious Interlochen Music for the Performing Arts in Traverse City, Michigan. He went for art and ended up singing due in part to his teachers who included William Warfield, a concert bass-baritone singer and actor, who played the role of “Porgy” in the Broadway version of “Porgy and Bess” and sung “Ole Man River” in the 1951 movie “Showboat.”

T-Fox pursued his dreams with enthusiasm and dedication. His faith in God, passion for performing and desire to bring happiness to people propelled his success as he navigated the ups and downs of life as an entertainer.

× Expand Courtesy of Tyrone Fox Fox with Wayne Newton

He entertained audiences at the Tropicana in Vegas for 15 years. T-Fox created, danced and sang a three-hour high-energy show.

Courtesy of Tyrone Fox T-Fox's image was used to create a likeness of Jean Baptiste Point du Sable for the Black Heritage stamp.

Wayne Newton headlined there at the time, and they supported one another and became friends. T-Fox met and befriended many other Vegas strip performers.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman of Las Vegas once called T-Fox “The Spirit of the Strip.” Goodman also awarded him the key to the City of Vegas and named August 24, 2002, as T-Fox Day.

T-Fox performed for several years at the Tropicana Hotel Casino in Atlantic City and was a headliner at the Resorts Hotel & Casino. His first headliner show was to a sold-out crowd in 2011 for his New Year’s The Evolution of Motown and the Classic Hits of Yesteryear. With a rare six-octaves vocal range, he can hit notes from both the high and low ends of the spectrum. This allows him to sing everything from Mariah Carey to Barry White.

T-Fox was the first Black American to be awarded the American Liberty Sword as an ambassador to the armed Forces for his “continuous motivation in his show productions to honor veterans and troops.” He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel and his likeness was used to depict explorer Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, the first permanent resident of Chicago on the Black Heritage postage stamp as no image of du Sable existed.

A collector of stamps himself at one time, T-Fox also enjoys collecting Las Vegas memorabilia. Some notable pieces include Michael Jackson’s glove and jacket along with a ring, chandeliers and two small mirror pianos that belonged to Liberace. Another fun piece is Jerry Lewis’ nutty professor tux shirt.

