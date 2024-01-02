Culinary Olympian

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A five-course story on Roanoke’s role in the biggest culinary competition on the planet.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti

Course 1: Amuse-Bouche — A Taste of What’s to Come

On November 6 and 7, a few lucky Roanokers got to have a first-class meal so rare that only a couple thousand people in the world will ever get to taste it: three courses made by six of the best chefs in the country, hand-selected to represent the United States in the biggest culinary competition in the world.

Taste: exquisite. Presentation: exceptional. Details? Confidential.

Course 2: Appetizer — What Are the Culinary Olympics?

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Team Captain Dan Holtgrave (far left) with Logistics Manager Chef John Coletta (center) supervising.

Hell’s Kitchen, Top Chef, The Great British (and American!) Bake Off – Americans love cooking competitions. So it’s curious you don’t hear more about the International Exhibition of Culinary Art, better known as the Culinary Olympics.

Divided into National, Military and Community Teams and Regional and Individual Exhibitors, the Culinary Olympics were initially conceived in 1896 by a group of German chefs who wanted to showcase their national foods while also learning from other nations.

In the decades since, it’s grown to include as many as 56 countries. This year’s Culinary Olympics main event, the National Competition, will feature 30 teams of six chefs representing their homes.

Like the Winter and Summer Olympics, the culinary Olympics occur every four years, and its teams are very selective. Coaches choose only six chefs from across the entirety of the United States.

And Roanoke is lucky to have one of those six.

Course 3: First Main Course — Ted Polfelt, the Coaches & the Team

Anthony Giorgetti Pastry Manager Susan Nutter

Chef Ted Polfelt has been cooking in Roanoke since he was a young man. His first job was at the Brambleton Deli. Since then, he’s worked as Executive Chef for the Jefferson Management Group (which owns 419 West, Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse and more) and Roanoke Country Club and as a full-time Instructor at Virginia Western’s Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program.

He’s part-owner at Brood Restaurant and Bar, along with his continued work at the country club and instruction.

While he started out loving the feel of restaurant work, Polfelt later fell in love with the art of cooking as he studied at Johnson and Wales University for his degree in Culinary Arts.

He continued his education by competing in regional competitions, eventually setting his sights on the most competitive team in the country.

Polfelt first tried out in 2016. While he didn’t get it then, he racked up several other awards in the following years, including the American Culinary Federation’s Best Regional Chef for the Southeast region. In 2020, he tried again, and this time, he was selected for the prestigious honor.

Chef Polfelt describes his job on the team as “a little bit of everything.”

Pastry Manager Chef Susan Nutter agrees but adds that he’s “the glue between the different components” of the team. She adds the team needs to be able to work well together, and as Polfelt moves quickly between the other hard-working chefs and various dinner elements, he helps to make that happen.

Nutter is a five-time Olympic competitor as a chef or coach. This year, she’s beginning work as a judge apprentice so she can continue to be involved in all the excitement without all the pressure!

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Polfelt and Felizmenio

Team Assistant Manager Chef Randy Torres says that in some ways, even beyond his cooking skills, Polfelt’s biggest strength is his demeanor and team-orientedness, which can be a rarity since “chefs are known for having big egos!”

In addition to Polfelt, the team has five other chefs: Team Captain Dan Holtgrave, Logan Christensen and James K. Storm, Jr. of St Louis, Missouri, Troman Venido Felizmenio of Palm Desert, California and Timothy Recher of Naples, Florida.

All are well-decorated with multiple awards.

Several Virginia Western students and other local chefs came to observe this incredible team in their 6 hours of preparation that preceded the dinner.

Want to learn about how Chef Ted Polfelt and the other members of the U.S. 2024 Culinary Olympic Team prepared for the big competition? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!