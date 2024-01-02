The Real Climate Change

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

We have heard about it, been occasionally alarmed by it, seen its fury, but do we really know what the climate is going to do in our own backyard over time?

The website bestplaces.net gives us this generous assessment of our climate:

“Roanoke has a humid subtropical climate with hot summers and mild winters. The average temperature in the summer months ranges from 70 to 85 degrees. Winter temperatures average around 40, while spring and fall are generally mild with temperatures between 45 and 65. Rainfall is abundant throughout the year, but it is most plentiful during the summer months when thunderstorms are common. Snowfall is sporadic but can be heavy at times in the winter months.”

Sounds pretty good, huh? But can it last? Well. Probably not.

Ask Virginia Tech’s Dr. Theo Lim of the Global Change Center and he will reply, “The statistic I like, according to global climate change models is the 50-year change under various scenarios. For example, if we don’t mitigate, worst case scenario is that Roanoke will be more like Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 50 years.” Stop for a minute and consider what that means.

Says Lim: “The average July high in Tuscaloosa in 2023 was 91 degrees. Roanoke’s average July high was 86 degrees. It is already changing. The amount of heat advisory days will triple (to over 90). In Roanoke, a lot of people haven’t had to use air conditioning often. There are more old buildings, homes are not as weatherized, people don’t have central AC. The poorest, most marginalized people are at more risk for heat illness, higher energy bills. [Increased temperatures will] hit the most vulnerable the hardest.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tells us clearly that “the urban heat island effect is a real and serious problem … in Roanoke and will continue to worsen with the effects of climate change.”

Lim is studying the urban heat island (UHI) effect, one that will affect different cities differently. Roanoke is definitely getting warmer (second warmest July on record in 2023; first was 2012) and 90-degree days are no longer outliers. The July 2023 average high in Tuscaloosa was 91.

In urban heat islands, cities are hotter than surrounding rural areas, four to seven degrees hotter on average. In Roanoke, within the city, there’s a 10- to 15-degree variant. With less development and more tree canopy and vegetation, it’s 10 degrees cooler than a train track, the airport, I-581 and Williamson Road. They hold a lot more heat and are called intraurban heat islands.

Southwest Virginia native and Lim’s Tech colleague Dr. Craig Ramseyer says, “I was just at a meeting of 127 institutions around the world [discussing] better communicating of our science to the public. A big part is thinking about local weather. For [this region], it gets lost, the economic impact and the changes to the way life works here. It’s going to change. The most obvious place to start is temperature. One of the reasons I moved to Blacksburg is that at high elevations we are protected somewhat. Ninety-degree days 50 years from now will be commonplace. Roanoke already sees them. We will continue to see shifts of the goal posts. The hottest days in summer [will increase] 4-5-6 degrees.”

Lim notes that Roanoke is “trying to incorporate its Climate Action Plan into the city plan, giving more teeth to how we think about development.”

Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld, Roanoke’s Sustainability Outreach Coordinator, has put together that Action Plan and says currently the Climate Action Plan is in the process of aligning it with the City Plan 2040. It was written in order to easily be understood with less text and more graphics, she says. “It is a functional plan,” one that is “clearly understood. It could have been heavy on jargon and the scientific language.” The plan looks at “how climate change will affect your family.”

Want to learn about what the future of our weather looks like, including insights from local weather guru Kevin Myatt?

