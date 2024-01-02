40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2024

× Expand 40 Under 40 Banner

This gets harder every year. No, really! When we asked you, the readers, to nominate the next wave of Roanoke’s leaders, we were overjoyed to see so many incredible submissions across a variety of categories.

Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on other factors such as volunteerism and community involvement, awards, certifications and more. With 128 incredible nominations, you can imagine how hard it is to narrow it down to only 40! We’re truly in awe of the work being done in our region thanks to passionate, hardworking young professionals — keep up the amazing work!

Meet our Class of 2024 in our latest issue, and learn more about them (and even more about their hard work in the supplied nominations) in their online inclusions listed below.

Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2024!

The Class of 2024 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Lisa Archer, 35 / Editor/Publisher, Edible Blue Ridge

Jessica Babineau, 37 / Community Recreation Supervisor and Aquatics Facility Operator, City of Roanoke

Jordan Bell, 32 / Director of Programs, Apple Ridge Farm

Kevin Berry, 36 / Director of Marketing and Communications, Rescue Mission of Roanoke

LaTron Brown, 39 / Managing Principal, Nortal Counseling

Rachel Burks, 31 / Community Health Education Manager, Carilion Clinic

Michael Cherry II, 32 / Medical & Clinical Operations Supervisor, Optum Health

Marlee Coles, 31 / Cosmetology Teacher, Roanoke County Public Schools

Daniel Colston, 35 / Financial Planner, Upward Financial Planning

Andrew Davis, 30 / Project Manager, Branch Civil

Shannon Dominguez, 35 / Senior Consultant/Director of Business Development, Building Beloved Communities

Hailey Feldman, 29 / Genetic Counselor II, Carilion Clinic

Stephanie Frost, 39 / Sales Director, Retail Media at Merkle, a dentsu company

Joshua Gazo, 37 / Physician, Carilion Medical Center - Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Nick Guachetá, 31 / Director Business Development, TXTUR

Daniel Hart, 32 / Financial Planning & Analysis, Northwinds Technology Solutions

Hannah Hopkins, 36 / Owner/Therapist, Fig Tree Counseling

Jessiah Hulle, 27 / Associate Attorney, Gentry Locke Attorneys

Zachary Hurt, 34 / Naturopathic Doctor/Acupuncturist, Queenpin Acupuncture

Tara Hutcheson, 39 / Clinical Director, Hall Community Services, Inc.

Kyle Hutchins, 35 / Assistant Professor of Practice, Virginia Tech

Kat Johnson, 35 / Farmer, Kat the Farmer

Mandy Lee, 35 / Director, Marcus Alert & Crisis Intervention Team; Crisis Therapist, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Emily McCorkle, 34 / Director of Student Success, Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business

Robyn Mitchell, 36 / Chief Creative Director, Lovelight Design Studio

Carrie Murawski, 32 / Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, Roanoke College

Julianne Naff, 38 / Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, West (TCV Trust & Wealth Management)

Katheryn Pascal, 33 / Owner, Farmburguesa / Spotless Cleaning / Pascal Strategies, LLC

C. Holland Perdue, 38 / Attorney, Raine & Perdue, PLC / Mayor of Rocky Mount, VA

Trevor Persing, 37 / Software Engineer, R & K Solutions

Dani Poe, 38 / Assistant Director of Economic Development, Roanoke County

Evan Ross, 32 / Certified Public Accountant/Tax Senior Manager, Brown, Edwards & Company LLP

Natesha Ross, 31 / Assistant Director of Programs, The Foundry

Iliana Sepúlveda, 39 / Telecommunications Consultant Senior, American Electric Power

Sonal Sharma, 35 / Software Engineer, NorthWinds Technology Solutions

Jackie Smith, 37 / Executive Director, Community Youth Program at St. John's

Katie Struble, 35 / Lead Farm Hand with Garden Variety Harvest and Take Root Program Instructor with Lick Run Community Development Corporation

Darla Summers, 38 / Assistant Professor of Nursing, Virginia Western Community College

Macy Ware, 27 / Program Director Children's Miracle Network (CMN), Children's Miracle Network - Carilion Clinic Foundation

Heather Wilson, 38 / Senior Kitchen Manager, RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries)

