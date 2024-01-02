40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2024

40 Under 40 Banner
This gets harder every year. No, really! When we asked you, the readers, to nominate the next wave of Roanoke’s leaders, we were overjoyed to see so many incredible submissions across a variety of categories.
Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on other factors such as volunteerism and community involvement, awards, certifications and more. With 128 incredible nominations, you can imagine how hard it is to narrow it down to only 40! We’re truly in awe of the work being done in our region thanks to passionate, hardworking young professionals — keep up the amazing work!
Meet our Class of 2024 in our latest issue, and learn more about them (and even more about their hard work in the supplied nominations) in their online inclusions listed below.
Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2024!
Want to be notified when nominations are open for the Class of 2025? SIGN UP HERE.
The Class of 2024 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Lisa Archer, 35 / Editor/Publisher, Edible Blue Ridge
Jessica Babineau, 37 / Community Recreation Supervisor and Aquatics Facility Operator, City of Roanoke
Jordan Bell, 32 / Director of Programs, Apple Ridge Farm
Kevin Berry, 36 / Director of Marketing and Communications, Rescue Mission of Roanoke
LaTron Brown, 39 / Managing Principal, Nortal Counseling
Rachel Burks, 31 / Community Health Education Manager, Carilion Clinic
Michael Cherry II, 32 / Medical & Clinical Operations Supervisor, Optum Health
Marlee Coles, 31 / Cosmetology Teacher, Roanoke County Public Schools
Daniel Colston, 35 / Financial Planner, Upward Financial Planning
Andrew Davis, 30 / Project Manager, Branch Civil
Shannon Dominguez, 35 / Senior Consultant/Director of Business Development, Building Beloved Communities
Hailey Feldman, 29 / Genetic Counselor II, Carilion Clinic
Stephanie Frost, 39 / Sales Director, Retail Media at Merkle, a dentsu company
Joshua Gazo, 37 / Physician, Carilion Medical Center - Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Nick Guachetá, 31 / Director Business Development, TXTUR
Daniel Hart, 32 / Financial Planning & Analysis, Northwinds Technology Solutions
Hannah Hopkins, 36 / Owner/Therapist, Fig Tree Counseling
Jessiah Hulle, 27 / Associate Attorney, Gentry Locke Attorneys
Zachary Hurt, 34 / Naturopathic Doctor/Acupuncturist, Queenpin Acupuncture
Tara Hutcheson, 39 / Clinical Director, Hall Community Services, Inc.
Kyle Hutchins, 35 / Assistant Professor of Practice, Virginia Tech
Kat Johnson, 35 / Farmer, Kat the Farmer
Mandy Lee, 35 / Director, Marcus Alert & Crisis Intervention Team; Crisis Therapist, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
Emily McCorkle, 34 / Director of Student Success, Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business
Robyn Mitchell, 36 / Chief Creative Director, Lovelight Design Studio
Carrie Murawski, 32 / Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, Roanoke College
Julianne Naff, 38 / Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, West (TCV Trust & Wealth Management)
Katheryn Pascal, 33 / Owner, Farmburguesa / Spotless Cleaning / Pascal Strategies, LLC
C. Holland Perdue, 38 / Attorney, Raine & Perdue, PLC / Mayor of Rocky Mount, VA
Trevor Persing, 37 / Software Engineer, R & K Solutions
Dani Poe, 38 / Assistant Director of Economic Development, Roanoke County
Evan Ross, 32 / Certified Public Accountant/Tax Senior Manager, Brown, Edwards & Company LLP
Natesha Ross, 31 / Assistant Director of Programs, The Foundry
Iliana Sepúlveda, 39 / Telecommunications Consultant Senior, American Electric Power
Sonal Sharma, 35 / Software Engineer, NorthWinds Technology Solutions
Jackie Smith, 37 / Executive Director, Community Youth Program at St. John's
Katie Struble, 35 / Lead Farm Hand with Garden Variety Harvest and Take Root Program Instructor with Lick Run Community Development Corporation
Darla Summers, 38 / Assistant Professor of Nursing, Virginia Western Community College
Macy Ware, 27 / Program Director Children's Miracle Network (CMN), Children's Miracle Network - Carilion Clinic Foundation
Heather Wilson, 38 / Senior Kitchen Manager, RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries)