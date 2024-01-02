40 Under 40: Mandy Lee

Mandy Lee, 35 / Director, Marcus Alert & Crisis Intervention Team; Crisis Therapist, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Mandy Lee earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Social Work from Bridgewater College (2009) and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Radford University (2011). As the Director of the Roanoke Valley Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and Marcus Alert System at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Lee spearheads critical initiatives, delivering CIT training to law enforcement and overseeing the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC). Recognized with awards like the 2022 CIT Coordinator of the Year (Virginia Crisis Intervention Team Coalition) and the 2022 Chief’s Award of Excellence (Roanoke County Police Department), Lee also volunteers with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley and Virginia CIT Coalition Board. “I have always been a ‘fixer.’ If there’s a problem, I want to jump in and do what I can to help with it,” she says. “We all have a part to play in the care of individuals in crisis. When we listen to and learn from each other, we can work better together, support one another and have a more positive impact on our community members when they need us.”

Career:

Director of the ​Roanoke Valley Crisis Intervention Team (CIT)​ and Marcus Alert System at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

Delivers 40 hour CIT training for law enforcement and community partners​ at the Police Academy

Oversees the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC) which allows for a more therapeutic experience for those involved in the emergency custody order process​ as well as ensures that on-duty law enforcement are able to return to active patrol within our community. Ensured that operations were not negatively impacted throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Responsible for ​​coordinating the implementation of the ​State's Marcus Alert Legislation in the Roanoke Valley​ with all public safety partners including law enforcement and PSAP's (public safety answering points)

Developed plans for and oversees operations of the Roanoke Valley CIT Co-Response team of therapists who respond alongside law enforcement partners to ​public safety calls that involve a behavioral health crisis

Provides direct crisis ​​intervention services to clients at BRBH​ and in the community

Former role as a Therapeutic Foster Care and Adoption Social Worker at Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

Awards and Certifications:

2022 CIT Coordinator of the Year, Virginia Crisis Intervention Team Coalition

2022 Chief's Award of Excellence, Roanoke County Police Department

Certificate in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) - 2023

Certificate in Hostage Negotiations and Crisis Intervention, Phase I and II - 2021

Certified Preadmission Screening Clinician, 2013-present

2021 Galaxy Award, Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Community Involvement:

Active member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley since 2017

Served as both a member and past Chair of the Grants Committee for JLRV

Member of the Virginia CIT Coalition Board of Directors since 2021

Member of the Ashley Plantation Stingrays Swim Team Board since 2022

Mom of three, active with family in Botetourt Sports and Rec as well as school activities

From the Nomination: “Mandy Lee is an expert in crisis handling, alliance building and service screening who serves as the Director of the Marcus Alert Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in addition to several other vital roles through Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. She delivers CIT training for law enforcement and community partners and is responsible for implementation of Marcus Alert Legislation throughout the Roanoke Valley. Through this work, she collaborates with police and sheriff's departments, hospital management and service staff, mental health providers and other stakeholders to help navigate safe responses to mental health crises. These efforts have been shown to reduce escalation, particularly during law enforcement involvement, as well as recurrence of crisis situations. She also provides direct crisis therapy services to client at BRBH, often managing complex and challenging psychiatric cases to prevent violence and self-harm. Prior to her work at BRBH, Lee worked for Commonwealth Catholic Charities as a Therapeutic Foster Care and Adoption Social Worker. …

Lee has had a particularly important impact in the Roanoke Valley this year, serving as the Director of the new Marcus Alert Crisis Intervention program which embeds trained mental health professionals in local police departments and dispatches them on 911 calls related to mental health. Through her tireless work and advocacy for community members in crisis, she has made the Roanoke Valley a safer, more empathetic place for those struggling with mental health issues.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The people! I first visited Roanoke 18 years ago — from the very beginning I was welcomed by everyone I met. The Roanoke Valley is a large area but it feels like one small town where oftentimes you find that you’re connected to someone even if it’s the first time that you’ve met. There is always a smiling face and an offer of help when needed. In my job I frequently see people on some of the worst days of their lives. In the midst of that I can look around at those I work with and be encouraged that the Roanoke Valley can wrap care around those individuals because of the partnerships that surround us. Those partnerships exist because of the caliber of people that are here in the Roanoke Valley, working daily to be good neighbors to one another. I love raising my family in this Valley because they get to be surrounded by these amazing people on a daily basis.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I have always been a ‘fixer.’ If there’s a problem, I want to jump in and do what I can to help with it. When I took on my current position I could see that there was, at times, a lack of communication and understanding of what the partnering agencies each did on a daily basis. The crisis continuum in the State of Virginia is complicated enough without adding additional unnecessary confusion due to that lack of communication and understanding. My passion for working to provide the best care possible for individuals who are in a behavioral health crisis spurred me on to learn about each of the spokes involved in our local crisis continuum including our law enforcement partners, our hospital partners and our other partners in the community. We all have a part to play in the care of individuals in crisis. When we listen to and learn from each other, we can work better together, support one another and have a more positive impact on our community members when they need us.