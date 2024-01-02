40 Under 40: Hannah Hopkins

Hannah Hopkins, 36 / Owner/Therapist, Fig Tree Counseling

Hannah Hopkins’ professional journey began as an intern at Family Service of Roanoke Valley. A Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she established Fig Tree Counseling in 2021, specializing in support for adoptive families through individual play therapy and parent coaching. She is also trained in Adoption Competency through the Center for Adoption Support and Education and is a Registered Play Therapist™. Hopkins holds pivotal positions within the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, progressively serving from the Community Collaboration Committee to her current role as Executive Vice President. She actively engages with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Children’s Trust, and is a Board Member of the Grandin Village Business Association. Hopkins was recognized as the 2021-22 Management Team Member of the Year for JLRV. “Community impact is so important to me and I really try to live my life by the ‘campsite rule’ — leaving the world (and especially my community) better than I found it,” she says. “I feel the most accomplished when I get to marry my work in mental health with my passion for community, and I think one of my proudest moments thus far in the League was coordinating and moderating a panel on Black Mental Health for the parents of students at the West End Center.”

Professional and Entrepreneurial Success:

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Registered Play Therapist™ and the owner of her private practice (Fig Tree Counseling)

Specializes in work with adoptive families and am trained in Adoption Competency through the Center for Adoption Support and Education (CASE)

Provides individual play therapy, attachment therapy, and parenting/co-parenting support for children ages 2-6 and their families.

Specializes in helping families with toddlers and young children who are struggling with tantrums, big feelings, and child behavior issues reconnect and find harmony without judgment or shame.

Community Involvement and Leadership:

Joined the JLRV in 2018 as a new member and has served as a member of the Community Collaboration Committee (2019-2020), Community Council Assistant Vice President (2020-2021), Community Council Vice President (2021-2022), Executive Vice President-Elect (2022-2023) and now currently serve as the Executive Vice President

Has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) with Children's Trust

Volunteered with the West End Center (as an after-school tutor)

Volunteered with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Girls, Inc. (as a youth basketball and volleyball coach) and Indiana Equality

Educational Background and Work Experience:

Earned Bachelor of Engineering from Vanderbilt University, 2009

Earned MS in Social Work from University of Louisville, 2018

Professional experience includes roles as a counselor, process engineer and product development engineer

From the Nomination: “Hannah Hopkins specializes in work with adoptive children and families who are struggling with trauma, attachment and behavioral concerns. She provides individual play therapy, parent/child attachment therapy, parent coaching and co-parenting support. Fig Tree Counseling is centered on the philosophy that children's feelings are valid and important and should be acknowledged as such and that helping them to be seen and heard while modeling healthy boundaries is key to positive behavior change and growth. In addition to growing in her career, Hopkins has also grown in her commitment and dedication to the Junior League of Roanoke Valley. She currently serves as the Executive Vice President of the League. The EVP role is the equivalent of a COO in the corporate world- and she manages the operations of the League (as a volunteer) with grace, efficiency and humor.

Hopkins has always had a passion for working with children. … Hopkins is one of the most genuine and authentic people I know. She is passionate and dedicated to every cause with which she is involved — whether it be work or a volunteer organization. The Roanoke community is a better place because of Hopkins — her commitment to adoptive children and families is admirable.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I'm a born and raised Roanoker, so I've been able to watch Roanoke grow and change over the years in lots of ways. I moved away for about nine years and once I returned, it was very clear to me that Roanoke was where I wanted to build a life. I love that there is something for everyone here — you can find amazing restaurants, breathtaking scenery and lots to do on any given day. I'm particularly partial to Grandin Village and the Raleigh Court Neighborhood, where I live and work. It's such an amazing place to raise my daughter and it's a passion of mine to continue to build and enrich the neighborhood.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Community impact is so important to me and I really try to live my life by the ‘campsite rule’ — leaving the world (and especially my community) better than I found it. It's been such an amazing experience to work with the Junior League to work toward that goal, whether by being able to select community organizations to receive our grants or by helping provide on the ground support and action that our community partners need. I feel the most accomplished when I get to marry my work in mental health with my passion for community and I think one of my proudest moments thus far in the League was coordinating and moderating a panel on Black Mental Health for the parents of students at the West End Center.”