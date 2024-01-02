40 Under 40: Jessiah Hulle

Jessiah Hulle, 27 / Associate Attorney, Gentry Locke Attorneys

Jessiah Hulle graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Honors Theology from the University of Valley Forge in 2017, culminating in a magna cum laude J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2020. Transitioning from his tenure as a law clerk for Judge Mary Grace O’Brien on the Court of Appeals of Virginia, Hulle currently serves at Gentry Locke, contributing to the Criminal & Government Investigations practice group. His role involves pivotal motions, appeals and active participation in the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce. He is a member of the Roanoke Bar Association and Federal Bar Association: Western District of Virginia Chapter. He has served as a volunteer judge for law competitions, contributed to the Virginia Bar Association Model Judiciary Program, was a guest speaker for Total Action for Progress’s African American Culture and Contemporary Issues class and a guest panelist for W&L Law’s First Generation Student Union. He is also an active volunteer at Life Church in Roanoke. “I use my passion for education to advise students interested in a legal career,” he says. “I hope to increase my impact in the future ... with local high schools, colleges and law schools. I encourage anyone interested in law school to give me a call; I will help if I can!”

Career Highlights:

Notably one of less than ten known University of Valley Forge alumni to attend law school

Played a key role in briefing and arguing successful critical motions in multimillion-dollar cases

Assisted in complex, high-profile investigations, prosecutions and appeals reported on by national and local publications

Published articles in legal journals, including the Richmond Journal of Law & Technology Blog and The Fee Simple

Legal and Volunteer Involvement:

Served as a volunteer judge for multiple law competitions, including the National Moot Court Competition, ABA’s Client Counseling Competition and National Black Law Students Association Thurgood Marshall Moot Court Competition

Volunteered for the Virginia Bar Association Model Judiciary Program

Acted as a guest speaker for Total Action for Progress's African American Culture and Contemporary Issues class and a guest panelist for W&L Law's First Generation Student Union

Active volunteer at Life Church in Roanoke and networker with aspiring law students

Personal Background:

The first lawyer in his extended family, which consists mainly of teachers, nurses and farmers

Aspires to be an adjunct professor and author, known as "a writer who works as a lawyer"

Recipient of the President's Volunteer Service Award, Bronze and Pro Bono Service Honor Roll

From the Nomination: “To pay for college at the University of Valley Forge (UVF), Jessiah Hulle worked on campus as a resident assistant, teaching assistant, research assistant, marketing department writer and mathematics tutor and worked summers as a janitor, waiter, busser and housekeeper at Tuscarora Inn & Conference Center in Mount Bethel, PA. In 2017, he graduated summa cum laude from UVF with a B.A. in Honors Theology; at graduation, he was one of two student baccalaureate speakers and was inducted into the Sigma Chi Pi Honor Society (sponsored by the Alliance for Assemblies of God Higher Education). … Outside of work, he enjoys writing academic articles and postmodern fiction, walking, watching American cinema, listening to outsider music and reading about anything.

At Gentry Locke, Hulle has: (1) briefed and argued successful critical motions in two multimillion-dollar cases; (2) briefed strategic motions in a multimillion-dollar negligence case and a $200,000 contract breach case to force settlement; (3) assisted with writing white papers, researching law, reviewing documents, brainstorming defense strategy and interviewing witnesses in a wide range of confidential, complex, high-profile, multimillion, or multibillion-dollar grand jury investigations, internal investigations, criminal prosecutions and appeals (these cases are confidential but have been reported on by publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Post, NBC4 Washington, Yahoo, The Daily Beast, Fox, CNN, CBS, Business Insider, The Washington Times, Complex, Daily Mail, AP News, The Hill, Deadline, USA Today and Rolling Stone, as well as local news sources such as the Virginia Mercury, Roanoke Times, Loudoun Times-Mirror and The Daily Progress); (4) moderated a panel on Ethics in Internal Investigations for the 2022 Gentry Locke Seminar; (5) published the article "Artificial Intelligence, Real Discrimination" in the Richmond Journal of Law & Technology Blog; (6) published the article 'Renters with Criminal History as Quasi-Protected Class' in The Fee Simple, the official publication of the Virginia State Bar Real Property Section; and (7) drafted an article accepted for publication in The Virginia Lawyer, the official publication of the Virginia State Bar. In law school, Mr. Hulle won the 2020 National Best Petitioner Brief Award and National Runner-Up Team Award in the Thurgood Marshall Moot Court Competition and placed as a finalist in the John W. Davis Appellate Advocacy Competition and Robert J. Grey, Jr. Negotiations Competition. As a janitor at Tuscarora Inn & Conference Center, he won the Best Bathroom Cleaner Award.

At Gentry Locke, Hulle has (1) served as a volunteer judge for the National Moot Court Competition (sponsored by the American College of Trial Lawyers and the NYC Bar Association) (2020, 2021), National Black Law Students Association Thurgood Marshall Moot Court Competition (2021, 2022) and American Bar Association Client Counseling Competition (2022); (2) volunteered for the Virginia Bar Association Model Judiciary Program (2021, 2022); (3) served as a guest speaker for Total Action for Progress's African American Culture and Contemporary Issues class and as a guest panelist for W&L Law's First Generation Student Union; and (4) networked with multiple aspiring law students at Roanoke College. Outside of work, Hulle serves as a volunteer at Life Church in Roanoke and networks regularly with current and aspiring law students interested in white collar criminal defense work. During law school, he volunteered with the children's ministry and House of Rats programs at Life Chapel in Lexington; in college, he worked with UVF's Homelessness Ministry in Philadelphia, Convoy of Hope and Phoenixville Community Service Day.

Hulle is the first lawyer in his entire extended family, which consists mainly of teachers, nurses and farmers. He is also one of less than ten known graduates of his undergraduate alma mater to attend law school. Despite this, he has adapted to the legal field through hard work, networking and a bit of good luck. He was willing to work any job necessary to pay for college and gain people skills, from scrubbing toilets at a summer camp to opening a Dunkin Donuts at 3:45 am. Even in law school he worked part-time one semester as a janitor for the hotel his fiancée worked at--sometimes cleaning the bathrooms of his own classmates' families — in order to help her out and earn extra tuition money. He genuinely cares about other first-generation law students and is always willing to pick up the phone and speak with current or aspiring law students. …

Hulle is an aspiring adjunct professor and author. He hopes to one day be known as ‘a writer who works as a lawyer.’ He has never published a book, but has completed competitions such as NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month). He recently wrote an academic research paper on the federal attorney-client privilege, but it has yet to be accepted for publication in a law journal. In addition to maintaining a Virginia State Bar license, he also has a Unicorn Questing License (f.k.a. Unicorn Hunting License) from Lake Superior State University. He loves to give music and movie recommendations.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“It is a great city for young attorneys. There is a steady stream of complex legal work and tons of opportunity for professional growth. The lawyers, judges, paraprofessionals and support staff who work in the city are close knit, friendly and supportive. And the Roanoke Valley itself offers a low cost of living, gorgeous views of mountains and rolling green hills and a relaxed pace of life.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“First, I use my passion for law to try to achieve tangible positive results for clients. Western Virginia is a growing area for business and the corporations and individuals who serve the local markets deserve excellent legal representation so they can thrive. Second, I use my passion for education to advise students interested in a legal career. I hope to increase my impact in the future through work with local high schools, colleges and law schools. I encourage anyone interested in law school to give me a call; I will help if I can!”