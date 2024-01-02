40 Under 40: Robyn Mitchell

Robyn Mitchell, 36 / Chief Creative Director, Lovelight Design Studio

Robyn Mitchell earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Roanoke College, where she received the Outstanding Student in Business Information Systems Award in 2018. She co-owns The Nalia Closet and serves as Chief Creative Director at Lovelight Design Studio, collaborating with entities such as Roanoke Sister Cities, Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke, The Daisy Art Parade, Simply Fitness by Diane, Farmburguesa, SERCAP and The Humble Hustle Company. She served as the City of Roanoke Artist in Resident with Parks and Recreation; is the Melrose Plaza Artist in Resident with Goodwill Industries of the Valley; is featured in the Melrose Avenue bus stops; and released a travel journal under PlusWanderer Detours. Mitchell actively engages in community-driven projects, supporting initiatives like the Jr B.O.S.S. Academy, and founding Trifecta, Inc., assisting students with college readiness. She also serves as Corresponding Secretary of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “Passion is the spark that ignites change and through my passions as a creative and community advocate,” she says. “I aim to serve as a catalyst to bringing about the positive change I wish to see in our community.”

Awards and Recognitions:

Star in the Star City by Mayor Sherman Lea

UBU Honoree for Community Service in 2019

UPL 2020 Honoree for Community Service

Black Girls Really Rock 2022 Award Recipient from the Roanoke Chapter of the Continental Societies

Education

Attended Virginia State University (Marketing), Virginia Western Community College (AAS, Information Systems Technology)

Earned a Bachelors of Business Administration with a Business Information Systems concentration (Cum Laude), Roanoke College, 2018

Awarded Outstanding Student in Business Information Systems, Roanoke College, 2018

Volunteer Work:

Founder of the Jr B.O.S.S. Academy, an after-school program for youth interested in entrepreneurship and business

Founding member of Trifecta, Inc., supporting students throughout the state with college prep and career readiness

Curated a community-driven, temporary mural at the Roanoke Juneteenth Family Reunion

From the Nomination: “Robyn Mitchell is a beacon of community dedication and artistic talent in the Star City. ... Beyond her artistic endeavors, Mitchell is a community leader and mentor. She started the Jr B.O.S.S. Academy, an after-school program that provides invaluable mentoring and exposure to youth interested in entrepreneurship and business.

As a founding member of Trifecta, Inc., Mitchell has supported students throughout the state with college prep and career readiness. Mitchell has a diverse portfolio of professional accomplishments. She is the creative mind behind Lovelight Design Studio and the co-owner of The Nalia Closet. Her creative journey expanded to the world of travel with the release of a Travel Journal under PlusWanderer Detours. Mitchell's artistic collaborations include working with nonprofits and small businesses in the Roanoke Area. She has also been featured in the Melrose Avenue Bus Stops.

Her artwork has graced exhibitions such as the Self Portrait Exhibit and the 'It's Here' exhibit in the Roanoke City Municipal building, commissioned by The Roanoke Arts Commission. She also played a role in the End Racism Now mural as she assisted muralists in bringing this powerful message to life.

Mitchell's commitment to community involvement is unwavering. She curated a community-driven, temporary mural at the Roanoke Juneteenth Family Reunion, demonstrating her dedication to preserving and celebrating important cultural milestones.

Mitchell has been a pillar of support for local businesses and organizations through her expertise in digital marketing, content creation and graphic design. Her client list includes Roanoke Sister Cities, Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke, The Daisy Art Parade, Simply Fitness by Diane, Farmburgesa, SERCAP, The Humble Hustle Company, Humble Hustle Clothing, Soshal Selfie Studio, Hairfirmations and Luxury by Marlee Coles.

Mitchell's exceptional contributions to both the arts and her community distinguish her as an outstanding nominee. Her dedication to community service and mentorship, coupled with her artistic talents, make her a true role model. Mitchell's ability to blend creativity with social impact sets her apart as a visionary leader who inspires positive change in Roanoke. ...

The information provided paints a vivid picture of Mitchell's remarkable achievements, qualifications and extensive involvement in both the arts and her community. Her dedication to fostering youth entrepreneurship, supporting local businesses and creating impactful art has left an indelible mark on Roanoke. Robyn Mitchell's multifaceted contributions make her an ideal candidate for recognition as one of The Roanoker Magazine's 40 under 40."

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love most about Roanoke is the true beauty which lies not only in the scenic landscapes but in the diversity of our community, the creativity, the passion, the collective spirit, the legacy and our resiliency. “

How does your passion impact our community?

“Passion is the spark that ignites change and through my passions as a creative and community advocate, I aim to serve as a catalyst to bringing about the positive change I wish to see in our community.”