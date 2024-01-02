40 Under 40: Tara Hutcheson

Tara Hutcheson, 39 / Clinical Director, Hall Community Services, Inc.

With nearly two decades of experience, Tara Hutcheson's journey began as an In-Home Therapist at the Roanoke League of Therapists, progressing to a Counselor at the Youth Advocate Program before achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the Clinical Director at Hall Community Services. A Licensed Professional Counselor, her ascent to the role of Clinical Director at the age of 33 made her the youngest in the agency's 25+ years, and her focus lies in serving individuals with serious mental illnesses. Hutcheson is an active volunteer at the Special Olympics, the Community Christmas Store of the Roanoke Valley and serves as a board member for the West End Center. She is a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed fraternity dedicated to community service and is active at Lapsley Run Baptist Church. “Maximizing goal attainment for others and to promote mental awareness by reducing the stigma surrounding mental health services is at the heart of my commitment. Access to mental health should be for everyone and my passion drives me to ensure that quality services are available. Together we can cultivate a stronger community.”

Education:

Graduate of Patrick Henry High School, 2002

Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Radford University, 2006

Master of Science in Counseling Education, 2008

Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) since 2017

Career Achievements/Highlights:

Almost two decades of experience in the field of mental health

Started as an In-Home Therapist at the Roanoke League of Therapists

Served as a Counselor at the Youth Advocate Program

Youngest Clinical Director in the agency's 25+ years (achieved at the age of 33)

Oversees clinical functions across multiple agency locations

From the Nomination: “I am writing to wholeheartedly nominate Tara Hutcheson, LPC for the 40 Under 40 in recognition of her outstanding dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to both her profession and the community. Hutcheson has been an invaluable asset to Hall Community Services, Inc. and her contributions extend far beyond her role as a Clinical Director. …

Hutcheson boasts an impressive professional journey, spanning over a decade in the field of mental health. She began her career as an In-Home Therapist at the Roanoke League of Therapists, where she dedicated a little over four years of her life. Her commitment to her clients and her craft was evident from the very beginning.

Following this, Hutcheson served as a Counselor at the Youth Advocacy Program for three and a half years, where she continued to make a profound impact on the lives of young individuals facing mental health challenges. Her empathetic and client-centered approach made her a trusted figure in the lives of those she served.

Hutcheson's journey then took her to Hall Community Services, where she assumed the role of Mental Health Skill-building Program Supervisor. Her dedication and leadership skills shone once again and she quickly rose through the ranks. After just two and a half years, she was entrusted with the role of Clinical Director, a position she has held for over six years now. In this capacity, she oversees the clinical functions of the entire agency, which spans multiple locations, including Roanoke, Salem, Harrisonburg, Staunton and their surrounding areas. …

One remarkable aspect of Hutcheson's journey is her achievement of becoming the youngest Clinical Director in Hall Community Services 25+ years at only the age of 33. This accomplishment not only reflects her exceptional leadership skills but also her determination to excel and make a difference at a young age.

Beyond her professional and community commitments, Hutcheson remains rooted in her family values. She is deeply involved in her church, where she frequently coordinates events that bring together fellow family members and church members. Her ability to balance her many responsibilities while prioritizing her family is a testament to her exceptional character. …

In her spare time, she enjoys playing volleyball, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. In conclusion, Hutcheson is not just an exceptional leader within our organization; she is an exemplary citizen who goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of those she serves and the community at large. Her dedication, leadership and selflessness make her a deserving candidate for the 40 Under 40 and I wholeheartedly endorse her nomination.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“As a native to the area, Roanoke is the place that I have and always will call home. Roanoke’s diverse and inclusive culture has helped to shape and mold me into the person I am. Our community cares about the people who live here and so do I. In return the Roanoke Valley supports me when I need to recharge with ample access to the things I love. Roanoke is a vibrant community with art, music and restaurants that rivals that of other large cities up and down the east coast, with all the comforts of a small town. Our numerous events and festivals are a reflection of the great work our citizens and civic organizations do and are what make our community so special.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion as a therapist drives me in a professional capacity to help the underserved find the resources they need to live healthy and productive lives. Mentoring others in the helping profession to give back to the community, as well as to perpetuate the cycle of change is another source of my passion. Maximizing goal attainment for others and to promote mental awareness by reducing the stigma surrounding mental health services is at the heart of my commitment. Access to mental health should be for everyone and my passion drives me to ensure that quality services are available. Together we can cultivate a stronger community.”