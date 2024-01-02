40 Under 40: Macy Ware

Macy Ware, 27 / Program Director Children's Miracle Network (CMN), Children's Miracle Network - Carilion Clinic Foundation

Macy Ware spearheaded the growth of the Children's Miracle Network of Southwest VA program, raising over $3 million for Carilion Children's, breaking records and augmenting corporate partner funding and engagement. She is a co-chair member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV). Since 2009, she has been involved in the Miss America Organization, and worked with Susan G Komen of SWVA, advocating for Breast Cancer Awareness and becoming a certified Breast Health Educator. She also serves as Virginia's spokesperson for several national CMN corporate partners. Ware has been honored with awards from the Miss America Organization, the Miss Universe organization and the Children's Miracle Network for her exceptional volunteerism and character. “I strive to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network-Carilion Children’s, so we can provide the best care with the latest state of the art equipment for children in our community,” she says. “It’s incredibly important to me that families are able to receive care while remaining in their own community, surrounded by their support system and having the security of knowing they are going to receive top-notch healthcare for their child.”

Education:

Graduated from James River High School

Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a Minor in Dance, Louisiana State University

Community Involvement:

Member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) since 2020, serving as a co-chair.

Involved in the Miss America Organization since 2009, holding various titles to advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness, Care and Children's Miracle Network.

Worked closely with Susan G Komen of SW VA and became a certified Breast Health Educator.

Involved with the Miss Universe Organization for the past 3 years.

Started volunteering for Children's Miracle Network at the age of nine.

Professional Achievements:

Grew the Children's Miracle Network of Southwest VA program, raising over $3 million for Carilion Children's, breaking records and increasing corporate partner funding and engagement.

Serves as the spokesperson for Virginia for several national CMN corporate partners.

Awards:

Received awards from the Miss America Organization and the Miss Universe organization for volunteerism and character.

Received awards from Children's Miracle Network.

From the Nominations: “Macy Ware has grown the Children's Miracle Network of Southwest VA program tremendously over the past three and a half years. Rasing OVER $3 million for our local children's hospital, Carilion Children's. She continues to break records and increase corporate partner funding and engagement along with national programs each year. She serves as the spokesperson for Virginia for several national CMN corporate partners.

Ware started volunteering for Children's Miracle Network when she was nine years old. Ware has been a member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, which is an organization committed to promoting women, developing leaders and investing in our community since 2020. Ware has been involved in the Miss America Organization since 2009 where she has held many titles while representing Virginia and Louisiana. During her time as a titleholder, she advocated for Breast Cancer Awareness and Care along with advocating for Children's Miracle Network. She worked closely with Susan G Komen of SW VA where she became a certified Breast Health Educator. She has been involved with the Miss Universe Organization for the past 3 years.

From a nine-year-old volunteer to Program Director, Ware's career is not just a job to her. It truly is her. She works tirelessly to advance funding for our children at Carilion Children's. She is full of insight and ideas when it comes to fundraising and advocating for child health. Her passion is providing more funding to advance health care in our region. She encourages all to give local, to help local. Ware has a heart of gold. Her smile will warm your heart and she makes everyone feel special and valued when she talks to them. That is what makes her a great leader and an even better person! Roanoke is SO lucky to have her back. ...”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love the beauty of our community. The people here are engaging and care about those around them. Our community steps up to help one another in various ways. That's something you can't find just anywhere. From hiking, festivals, churches, music venues, sports and great restaurants there is truly something for everyone in Roanoke. I have enjoyed watching our ‘small town city’ grow and I'm happy to be growing here as well!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion is to help children who are sick or injured by working hard to ensure they are able to have their healthcare needs met, here in the Roanoke Valley. I strive to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network- Carilion Children’s, so we can provide the best care with the latest state of the art equipment for children in our community, It’s incredibly important to me that families are able to receive care while remaining in their own community, surrounded by their support system and having the security of knowing they are going to receive top notch healthcare for their child.”