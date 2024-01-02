40 Under 40: Katie Struble

Katie Struble, 35 / Lead Farm Hand with Garden Variety Harvest and Take Root Program Instructor with Lick Run Community Development Corporation

Katie Struble graduated from the Governor’s School for Agriculture at Virginia Tech and later acquired a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from James Madison University. She earned certificates in Permaculture Design from Diversity Permaculture RVA and Horticulture Technology from Virginia Western Community College. Struble is a member of The Harvest Collective, co-owning Roanoke’s inaugural compost facility, Star City Compost LLC. She founded Spoiled Rotten Ferments in 2019, crafting sauerkrauts from food scraps and has managed the LEAP Mobile Market, promoting accessibility to fresh produce in underserved areas. “By promoting an understanding of and respect for the environment, I help people recognize the importance of sustainable practices and stewardship,” she says. “I share my knowledge with others, whether through workshops, mentoring, or community events, which helps raise awareness and empower individuals to make more informed decisions in their daily lives. … It instills a sense of responsibility, fosters a culture of environmental stewardship and provides a foundation for future generations to continue this vital work.”

Education Background:

Governor’s School for Agriculture at Virginia Tech (2005)

Bachelor of Science in Sociology from James Madison University (2011)

Permaculture Design Certificate from Diversity Permaculture RVA (2020)

Horticulture Technology Certificate, Virginia Western Community College (2021)

Community Involvement:

Member of The Harvest Collective (2020 - present), a worker-owned cooperative focused on regenerative agriculture practices and ecological mentorship. Part-owner in Roanoke’s first compost facility Star City Compost LLC.

Recognition as a finalist in the Gauntlet Awards in 2017, highlighting her commitment to addressing food waste and fermentation innovation.

Founded Spoiled Rotten Ferments in 2019, a business that utilizes food scraps to create sauerkrauts.

Managed the LEAP Mobile Market (2019-2020), bringing fresh produce to underserved communities.

Contributed to the Virginia Fresh Match program, encouraging SNAP beneficiaries to access fresh fruits and vegetables at a reduced cost.

Professional Experience:

AmeriCorps VISTA for Oregon Health Authority (2015)

Rocky Mountain Pathways Ranch Kitchen Assistant (2016)

Gauntlet Business Incubator Program awardee for RebelRadish fermentation & food rescue business (2017)

LEAP Mobile Market Manager and Community Gardens assistant coordinator (2019)

Instructor and Administrative Assistant for the Take Root Program at Lick Run Community Development Corporation (since June 2022)

Farm Lead with Garden Variety Harvests at Lick Run Farm (since July 2022)

From the Nomination: “Katie Struble, a dedicated community educator with a unique blend of skills in horticulture and culinary arts, has called Roanoke home for the past decade. Her journey through this vibrant community mirrors the interconnectedness of a mycelial mat in a forest, as her interests and skills have spread throughout her quest for building a more sustainable and connected world.

In 2022, Struble took a significant step in her mission by becoming an instructor with the Take Root Program in Northwest Roanoke. This hands-on program, facilitated by the Lick Run Community Development Corporation, serves as a beacon of empowerment for the local community. Grant funds for the program provide a stipend to each student participant which not only makes the program accessible but also recognizes the value of learning about our local food systems, from farm to kitchen.

Take Root participants embark on an educational journey that covers the essentials of annual vegetable farming, perennial food forests and food safety and preparation. The program focuses on workforce training and coaching, equipping participants with the skills needed to succeed in the job market and contribute meaningfully to their community.

Struble's commitment to community development doesn't stop there. She is also an integral part of The Harvest Collective, where she has been a member since 2019. This worker-owned cooperative is pioneering Roanoke's first compost facility while promoting regenerative agriculture practices. The organization empowers ownership in vibrant ecosystems through community farms, food scrap diversion programs and ecological mentorship. As a member of the leadership team for The Harvest Collective, Katie has coordinated volunteers known as the "Green Team." These volunteers work tirelessly to build forest gardens, enhance community resilience and help individuals and families reconnect with and restore their relationship with their local ecological systems.

Struble's dedication to the local food system extends to her work with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP). From May 2019 to November 2020, she managed the LEAP Mobile Market, bringing fresh produce to underserved communities. Struble's involvement in managing community garden spaces and her contribution to the Virginia Fresh Match program, which encourages SNAP beneficiaries to access fresh fruits and vegetables at a reduced cost, highlights her commitment to equitable access to healthy food options.

Seeking balance during the pandemic, Struble ventured into the world of permaculture, a holistic approach to sustainable land use and design. In 2020, she journeyed to Richmond to earn her Permaculture Design Certificate from Diversity Permaculture RVA. Armed with this certificate, she has co-created spaces in Roanoke, such as the forest garden at Lick Run Farm, rain gardens at Heritage Point, the Envision Center garden near Lansdowne and backyard edible plantings for Roanoke residents. These projects reflect her commitment to harmonizing human activities with the natural world.

Struble's wide-ranging work exemplifies the transformative power of passion, education and a commitment to nurturing both the human and natural communities she serves. ... Struble's journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication to community, sustainability and the transformative power of food. Her story is a mosaic of achievements, each contributing to her mission of reducing waste, promoting food consciousness and fostering connections between people and the land.

In 2017, Struble's passion for fermentation and culinary innovation led her to be recognized as a finalist in the Gauntlet Awards. This recognition highlighted her creative approach to addressing food waste and her commitment to transforming undesirable produce into flavorful, probiotic sauerkrauts. It was during this time that she founded Spoiled Rotten Ferments (in 2019). This innovative business not only utilized food scraps from neighboring farms and food establishments but also showcased Katie's knack for turning "ugly" produce into seasonally delectable treasures.

Struble's commitment to honoring the Earth and connecting with the community throughout the seasons led her to pursue further education. She completed a certificate program in Horticulture Technology, expanding her expertise in sustainable land management. To gain practical experience, Katie embarked on an internship with farmer Cameron Terry of Garden Variety Harvests, an annual vegetable farming business located at Lick Run Community Farm.