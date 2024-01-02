40 Under 40: Darla Summers

Darla Summers, 38 / Assistant Professor of Nursing, Virginia Western Community College

With over 15 years as a Registered Nurse, Darla Summers holds a Master’s in Nursing Administration from Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Her experience spans Carilion Clinic’s Magnet and Level 1 Trauma facility. She initiated impactful events like the virtual Nurses Run for Education 5k and the Captain’s Choice Second Chance golf tournament, raising substantial funds for VWCC’s educational needs. Summers founded the Second Chance Annual Scholarship, coordinated COVID-era virtual 5Ks and actively champions substance use prevention among youth. She supports Back Creek Elementary PTA, engages in youth sports, organizes nursing program events and volunteers for Elm Manor’s residents. “We all get so caught up in life sometimes that we neglect to stay connected to those that really matter,” she says. “Addiction has been no stranger to our family and I strive every day to ‘seek to understand’ and to show compassion even when it is hard. I believe in second chances, as no one is perfect. To be able to show resilience and an ability to ‘get back up’ when you are at your lowest of lows is nothing to be ashamed of. And is often an opportunity some will never get.”

Education and Training:

Registered Nurse since 2006 with a primary focus on the neuro/trauma patient population.

Master's degree in Nursing Administration from Jefferson College of Health Sciences 2016

Clinical background includes inpatient and ambulatory nursing experience working at a Magnet and Level 1 Trauma facility at Carilion Clinic

Leadership background includes practice management in a large neurosurgical ambulatory practice

Maintains a clinical working connection with Carilion Neurology to stay current in clinical practice.

Part of the "NCLEX-RN Success Coach" Summer program team to coach RN nursing students through NCLEX-RN board prep.

Professional Achievements:

Initiated Virginia Western's first virtual Nurses Run for Education 5k in May 2021 and 2022, raising over $15,000 to support AAS nursing students and program educational needs.

Held the first annual Captain's Choice Second Chance golf tournament in August 2022, raising over $20,000 for a Virginia Western scholarship established to assist students affected by the opioid drug crisis.

Elected as a board member to The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) in February 2023.

Awards

Received Virginia Western's J. Andrew Archer Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2021.

Named a Health Heroes Nurse Educator in the Roanoker Magazine’s July/August 2022 Health Heroes issue

Community Involvement:

Founder of the Second Chance Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western for students directly or indirectly affected by addiction

Organized two COVID-era virtual 5ks benefiting the AAS Nursing Program Fund.

Member of the Back Creek Elementary PTA.

Serves as a T-ball Team Mom, Basketball Team Mom and Flag Football Team Mom.

At RAYSAC, helps coordinate/participates in Red Ribbon Week, Drug Take Back events, Annual Prevention Round Table events and promotes substance use prevention among youth and young adults in the community.

Coordinates recognition and events for the nursing program in a volunteer capacity

Along with the nursing department, volunteers monthly to take blood pressures to residents at Elm Manor

From the Nomination: “As a nurse educator at Virginia Western Community College, Darla Summers plays a key role in addressing the region's critical shortage of health care workers. While the need is urgent and widespread, Summers has earned a reputation for focusing on the individual nursing student, providing the warmth and open communication that helps foster success in an intense educational environment. Recognizing the needs in the AAS Nursing Program, Summers founded a program support fund through the Virginia Western Educational Foundation and continues to help raise support for student recognition awards, program classroom needs and clinical needs. Summers was the energetic organizer of two COVID-era virtual 5ks that benefited the AAS Nursing Program Fund. Keep in mind, this was in addition to teaching/nurturing students during the fast-changing and challenging environment of COVID protocols and a switch to online learning.

In addition to her outstanding work in the classroom and clinical setting, Summers has dedicated herself to helping students affected by the opioid crisis after experiencing a tragedy in her own personal life. She established the Second Chance Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western for students who struggle with addiction, either personally or by going through it with a loved one. She has helped reach out to other donors and organized a golf tournament that benefits the scholarship, which she hopes to build to an endowment. ...

From Lauren Hayward, Administrative Officer for Nursing at Virginia Western:

‘Summers is an incredible organizer and executes complex plans with precision. She is one of the most versatile faculty members I have ever worked with: knowledgeable about nursing, connected to many nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals, devoted to her nursing students and an excellent event planner and fundraiser. She is passionate about encouraging young adults to gain the education, skills and confidence to be productive community members. She goes the extra mile to make students and her peers feel valued -- frequently reminding people how much they matter. Summers is a champion for those who need a second chance, particularly those who may struggle with the effects of drug addiction.’”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Aside from the amazing outdoors and the abundance of things to do here locally, there is a lot of kindness here in Roanoke. I learned that during a few of the fundraisers I organized. I was amazed at the generosity of businesses, healthcare organizations and just people in general. The community here is tight and is always seeking ways to help someone in need.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“As a busy mom of two boys who works full-time and tries to be involved in ‘all the things,’ I feel that it is important to stay connected to the people around us. Whether it be your family, friends, work, sports, hairdresser, massage therapist....there hasn't been a time that we haven't needed each other. My passion to help others went into overdrive when we lost a family member a few short years ago. We all get so caught up in life sometimes that we neglect to stay connected to those that really matter. Addiction has been no stranger to our family and I strive every day to ‘seek to understand’ and to show compassion even when it is hard. I believe in second chances, as no one is perfect. To be able to show resilience and an ability to ‘get back up’ when you are at your lowest of lows is nothing to be ashamed of. And is often an opportunity some will never get. So how does my passion impact our community? My hope is to always give more than I take and to instill that in my boys and those around me.”