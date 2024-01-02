40 Under 40: Heather Wilson

Heather Wilson, 38 / Senior Kitchen Manager, RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries)

Heather Wilson’s dedication as the Senior Kitchen Manager at the RAM House within Roanoke Area Ministries has significantly uplifted the RAM House’s kitchen operations. She supervises a team of 40 volunteers, preparing meals for 200 individuals daily. She also manages shelter duties when required and her adept social media management has strengthened RAM House’s outreach efforts. She runs her own catering company and extends her community engagement beyond work, partnering with local gardens, churches and donors to increase food and kitchen supply donations. She also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Kid Soar. “There are so many obstacles in that life that make us want to give up. My goal daily is for our community members to know their value and what they are capable of. No matter the loss, you can make a life after. Just keep going,” she says. “We all deserve love and a nourishing meal, regardless of where we came from or where we are going. I have been in food service and hospitality for almost 25 years and serving our homeless community has been my most fulfilling position in my career. As a widow of an US Army Veteran, I have a passion for letting our vets know how appreciative we are of them and how deserving they are of our community’s attention.”

From the Nomination: “Heather Wilson has completely transformed the role of our kitchen manager by making the kitchen an organized machine. She manages our core group of 40 volunteers with ease and grace. Cooking for 200 people per day is no easy feat but she does it with such competency. Wilson is the mother of 3 children and has a second job doing food prep at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She also owns her own outside catering business. She has taken on the role of a separate social media page for our marketing of food programs and does so with finesse and flair.

Improving the quality of 200 meals served to the homeless and economically challenged community. Improving the general organization and cleanliness of the kitchen areas. Improving the marketing aspects of RAM House by managing a separate social media page on Instagram and Facebook. Apprenticed with her mother to learn superb catering skills. Ability to professionally manage all volunteers at RAM House. Ability to do effective social work with homeless clients and fill in as shelter manager when needed. Juggles 3 jobs to take care of her 3 beautiful children who also routinely volunteer at RAM House.

Wilson's job requires her to make passionate alliances with community giving gardens, church leaders and donors. Donations of food and kitchen supplies have greatly increased due to Wilson's ability to make solid connections with the community. Wilson has also worked with Habitat for Humanity and Kid Soar in her personal life.

If anyone can start to imagine the face paced, frantic speed of a kitchen, one can understand the magnitude of having Wilson at RAM House. During her tenure, she has earned the moniker Chef Wilson. From the start, Wilson believed that the homeless people we serve may only get one meal per day and she was determined that the meal be 4 star quality. She provides for her family with three different jobs and is also able to upgrade the food and services at RAM House because she genuinely cares about the people. We are blessed to have her. People like Wilson are extraordinary and very hard to find in a non-profit capacity. Her work here is a labor of love… Wilson greatly deserves recognition.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke is beautiful. Though it is quant by appearance; it is full of new wonders that you can uncover everyday. From vocal, passionate community members, to the fellowship found in festivals, all the way down to the hidden history around every corner; my love for Roanoke only grows daily.”

How does your passion impact our community?

