40 Under 40: Julianne Naff

Julianne Naff, 38 / Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, West (TCV Trust & Wealth Management)

As the Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at TCV Trust & Wealth Management, Julianne Naff is the youngest female to lead within the company. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Virginia Tech and a Juris Doctor from The Charleston School of Law, Naff is currently pursuing a CFP designation through The University of Virginia. Naff’s achievements are recognized by Super Lawyers, naming her a Rising Star consecutively in 2021 and 2022. Naff participates in philanthropic initiatives like CHIP's Breakfast with Santa and fundraising events benefiting Carilion Children’s Hospital. She is a member of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and serves on the Board of Governors with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. “While many of my efforts and involvement are through professional opportunities, I think it’s just as important to share my passion with my children so that they will adopt the same sentiment,” she says. “I want to show them how their efforts to support our community and its residents can have a lasting impact. Building passion in the next generation is critical for a community to see continued success and growth.”

Education:

Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology, Virginia Tech, 2008

Juris Doctor, The Charleston School of Law, 2012

Attended Washington & Lee University, School of Law, 2011-2012, visiting student

Actively working toward obtaining a CFP designation through The University of Virginia

Career:

Senior Vice President & Regional Manager, West, (TCV Trust & Wealth Management)

Youngest female to head the TCV Trusts & Wealth Management Roanoke location

The youngest Senior Vice President (SVP) and Regional Manager in the company's 30-year history

Previously practiced law in the areas of Estate Planning, Trust & Estate

Awards and Recognitions:

Selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2021 and 2022 in the areas of Estate Planning, Probate & Elder Law

Published in Virginia Lawyers Weekly

Professional Affiliations:

Member of the Roanoke Bar Association

Member of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association in Roanoke, previously served as treasurer

Member of the Roanoke Valley Estate Planning Council

Member of the Virginia State Bar

Taught multiple Continuing Education courses

Delivered multiple presentations in the areas of trusts, estates and elder law

Community Involvement:

Member of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Volunteer work through the Roanoke Bar Association, including Santa at the Station

Involvement with CHIP's Breakfast with Santa Committee

Hosted a toy drive and silent auction to benefit Carilion Children’s Hospital

Alumni of Leadership Roanoke Valley

Collaborated with another attorney to create a low-cost program assisting families with the guardianship and conservatorship process

Appointed to the Board of Governors for the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

From the Nomination: “Julianne Naff is the youngest female to head the TCV Trusts & Wealth Management Roanoke location, as well as the youngest SVP and Regional Manager in our company's 40 years. She effortlessly sets her coworkers, staff, clients and community up for success. The awards and accolades she has been awarded over her education and career, although numerous, do not do justice to characterize the positive force Naff is to her community and the people around her. …

Naff brings genuine passion to everything she does. As a coworker, I know how many plates she is juggling at any time. However, when you’re in her company, you have her undivided attention. She’s one of those people who remember what some may consider the small details, but she is just so caring and engaging – to her peers, children, work, clients and community — that her attention makes you feel like the most important person in the room. This comes naturally to her.

Naff's educational background in psychology and law, coupled with real-life experiences have all contributed to her being a better attorney and trust officer to her clients. She genuinely enjoys and in many peoples opinions, excels at helping people work through difficult experiences so that they can feel relief and peace of mind. Humble enough to know that you never stop learning, Naff strives to continue her education journey, currently in course towards a CFP designation through The University of Virginia. ...

Naff truly loves Roanoke. Some of her education was out of the area and she has worked in other cities and states, but has always been drawn back to Roanoke — her home. She takes great pride in how the Roanoke area has grown and is passionate to be a positive part in the area's continued upward trajectory.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I am so proud to be a Roanoke native and am thrilled that my path led me back to the area. I love the culture, inclusivity and the way our community finds creative ways to highlight Roanoke’s positive attributes. I see our area as the optimal blend of city and country life where you can raise a family, build your career and unplug with the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains as your backdrop!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“While many of my efforts and involvement are through professional opportunities, I think it’s just as important to share my passion with my children so that they will adopt the same sentiment. For as long as I can remember, my family spent countless weekends enjoying Roanoke and community events. I love creating memories with my family at our local museums, festivals, restaurants and parks (the list goes on!). More importantly, I want to show them how their efforts to support our community and its residents can have a lasting impact. Building passion in the next generation is critical for a community to see continued success and growth.”