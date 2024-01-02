40 Under 40: Trevor Persing

Trevor Persing, 37 / Software Engineer, R & K Solutions

Botetourt native Trevor Persing holds over nine years' tenure as a Senior Software Engineer at R&K Solutions in Roanoke. Chair of R&K's Employee Ownership Communications Committee, he earned the 2023 National ESOP Association's Employee Owner of the Year honor. Previously at Harris Corporation, Lynchburg, he designed a 911 dispatcher console app. He serves as Blue Ridge Booster Club President and Botetourt Booster Club Board Member. A committed member of Bonsack Baptist Church, he's a Deacon, volunteers in children's ministry and contributes to the audio-visual team. He also coaches youth sports, including girls and boys recreational soccer leagues, as well as recreational league softball. “My passion is to be a good influence on everyone around me,” he says. “I have coached numerous sports teams throughout the years. … I enjoy watching the kids learn to come together as a team and grow as individuals beyond the field/court. I hope the kids I have coached can look back and remember how much fun they had and how much they learned when they played for ‘Coach Trevor.’”

Professional Background:

Contributed to enterprise software for major federal government and commercial real estate management firms worldwide.

Provided support to a significant regional healthcare provider and university in the Roanoke area.

Serves as the Chair of R&K Solutions' Employee Ownership Communications Committee, promoting employee involvement and education in the company's stock ownership plan.

Received the 2023 National ESOP Association's Employee Owner of the Year award for his work promoting employee ownership, culture and education.

Educational and Career History:

Previously worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Harris Corporation in Lynchburg, VA, where he designed and developed a large 911 dispatcher console application.

Graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics, Virginia Tech, 2008

Community Involvement:

Coaches youth sports, including girls and boys recreational soccer leagues, as well as recreational league softball.

Serves as the Blue Ridge Booster Club President

Serves as a Botetourt Booster Club Board Member.

Actively involved in Bonsack Baptist Church as a Deacon, a member of the audio-visual team and a children's ministry volunteer.

In 2023 Persing was recognized by the leadership at R&K Solutions as a committed and engaged owner and was awarded the company's coveted CEO Award.

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I was born and raised in the Roanoke Valley. I met my wife while working at a local grocery store while we were both still in high school. After high school, we both attended Virginia Tech. Once I graduated, I was offered a position at a company in a different part of Virginia. I accepted the position and my wife and I lived there for 6 years. It never felt like home. We missed the mountains, the culture and the people. We missed all that Roanoke has to offer while still maintaining the ‘small town’ feel. We moved back to Roanoke in December of 2014. We brought our family home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion is to be a good influence on everyone around me. In my career, I work hard and try to lead by example. I chair a communications committee dedicated to teaching employees about employee ownership and promoting the company culture. In my personal life, I try to be a good influence on my kids and the kids in the community. I am part of multiple organizations that strive to provide the best opportunities for kids who participate in recreational sports. In addition, I have coached numerous sports teams throughout the years. I love watching the kids grow in their love for sports, but even more than that, I enjoy watching the kids learn to come together as a team and grow as individuals beyond the field/court. I hope the kids I have coached can look back and remember how much fun they had and how much they learned when they played for ‘Coach Trevor.’”