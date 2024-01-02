40 Under 40: Marlee Coles

Marlee Coles, 31 / Cosmetology Teacher, Roanoke County Public Schools

Marlee Coles imparts her expertise to the next generation of beauty professionals as Cosmetology Teacher at BCAT at Roanoke County Public Schools. She also serves as a Redken Brand Ambassador and Territory Development Manager for L’Oreal USA Professional Products Division. Certified as a Mizani Artist and Redken Haircolor professional, Coles is an entrepreneur behind “LUXURY by Marlee Coles” to showcase her expertise and creativity and hosts “Hairfirmations,” a podcast celebrating the beauty, diversity and empowerment of all hair types. An active participant in the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she chairs the Jabberwock Committee and contributes to the International Awareness Committee. She is also a volunteer mentor with the Jr. Boss Academy. “This community has given me so much opportunity and I'm dedicated to extending that same opportunity to help others,” she says. “My goal is to empower people to see their inner and outer beauty so they can make their own mark on Roanoke. This city inspires me daily and I'm grateful for the chance to make an impact.”

Redken Brand Ambassador and Territory Development Manager for L'Oreal USA Professional Products Division

Mizani Artist, including Mizani Aircut and Redken Haircolor Certified professional.

Cosmetology Instructor at BCAT for Roanoke County Public Schools, imparting her expertise to the next generation of beauty professionals.

Entrepreneur behind "Hairfirmations," her own brand that exemplifies excellence and creativity in the beauty industry.

Passion for mentoring and inspiring youth, volunteering with the Jr. Boss Academy to leave a positive impact on the next generation.

Received the 2022-2023 Art Matters Grant from the Roanoke Arts Commission, recognizing her commitment to the arts community.

Featured artist in the "It's Here" Exhibit, showcasing her artistic talent and ability to transcend the boundaries of beauty into the world of fine arts.

From the Nomination: “Marlee Coles is a dynamic force of positive change in her community. As the host of the 'Hairfirmations Podcast' and curator of the 'Hairfirmations Festival,' she has brought together artists, photographers and hair enthusiasts to celebrate the beauty of natural hair. ...

Coles has achieved remarkable success in her professional journey. She serves as the Redken Brand Ambassador and Redken Territory Development Manager for the Professional Products Division, representing American Brands. Her expertise extends to the field of cosmetology, as she is a Mizani Artist and a certified Redken haircolor professional. Marlee's passion for sharing knowledge shines through as a dedicated Cosmetology Instructor at BCAT, enriching the education of future beauty professionals in Roanoke County Public Schools. …

What sets Coles apart is her unwavering love, dedication and hard work, not only in her profession but also in her life of service. She embodies the qualities of talent, skill and a commitment to making a positive impact on her community. Coles's 'life does the singing,' as she continually uplifts and empowers others through her work and volunteer efforts.

The provided information offers a comprehensive view of Coles' impressive accomplishments, qualifications, professional achievements, community involvement and what makes her truly exceptional. Her contributions to both the beauty industry and her community are a testament to her passion, dedication and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. Coles is a shining example of a leader and role model who inspires those around her.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“This city has an energy and community spirit that feels like home. What I love most about Roanoke is the people. My family and friends, clients, students and everyone I meet inspire me daily with their stories, dreams and uniqueness. I also love the natural beauty surrounding us, from the star-lit skies over Mill Mountain to the stunning views from The Parkway. Roanoke has a small town charm that I have grown to love and appreciate. Most of all, this community supports and rallies around one another, which motivates me to give back however I can. I am grateful to grow my career and passions here. Roanoke has truly made me the person I am today.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I strive to make a positive difference in Roanoke through my work as a cosmetology educator and hair stylist. As a teacher, I get to pass my knowledge and passion for hair design on to the next generation of stylists. It brings me joy to equip my students with creative and technical skills to build their careers. At LUXURY by Marlee Coles, I pour my heart into helping textured hair clients look and feel their best through transformative hair services. My podcast, Hairfirmations, combines two of my loves — hair styling and motivational speaking. By sharing encouraging hair affirmations, I hope to uplift listeners and spread positivity. This community has given me so much opportunity and I'm dedicated to extending that same opportunity to help others. My goal is to empower people to see their inner and outer beauty so they can make their own mark on Roanoke. This city inspires me daily and I'm grateful for the chance to make an impact.”