40 Under 40: Daniel Colston

Daniel Colston, 35 / Financial Planner, Upward Financial Planning

Daniel Colston is the founder and manager at Upward Financial Planning. His entrepreneurial journey includes founding and managing Daniel’s Painting, LLC and steering the rapid growth of Upward Financial Planning to serve over 50 client households with $12 million under management. Colston’s diverse portfolio extends to real estate, with ownership of seven rental properties. He has written four books, including the “Money Success Guidebook,” and is currently working on the “Business Success Guidebook.” A Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional, Colston has served on the Board of Directors for the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, is the VP for Network Your Business and contributed as an advisor with Leadership Roanoke Valley. “I have the distinct privilege of walking with people and their finances through some of their most challenging and rewarding times,” he says. “I count this as a sacred opportunity to help them enjoy their golden years to the fullest.”

From the Nomination: “Daniel Colston has founded and manages two six-figure businesses: Daniel's Painting, LLC and Upward Financial Planning, LLC. Upward Financial is growing at a massive rate with over 50 client households, $12 million under management and rapidly increasing month over month. Colston is also proud to say that his financial business began with almost nothing while building a real estate portfolio with seven rental properties …

Colston has earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential which he uses to help business owners grow and sell their businesses at the highest multiple and then transition to the lives they want to live during their retirement years. Colston has been helping clients since July 2018 after having received his financial advisor license in December 2017. In December 2019 he became a Certified Financial Planner professional after satisfying all requirements with the CFP Board.

Colston served on the Board of Directors for the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association from 2019 - 2023. He serves as VP for a local group of business professionals called Network Your Business. He served as an advisor with Leadership Roanoke Valley 2020-2021 where he continues volunteering today. Further he and his wife are both active in their church, Fellowship Community Church in Salem, VA. He is also a member of Kingdom Advisors, NAPFA (National Association of Personal Financial Advisors), Roanoke Valley Estate Planning Council and the XY Planning Network.

As a financial advisor Colston is passionate about helping people achieve their dreams and greatest potential in life. He sees what he does as a vocation, not just a job.

Colston enjoys reading thick books, writing, drinking strong coffee and long bike rides with his wife in Salem, VA.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I watched a thru-hiker finish hiking the Appalachian trail up in Maine and I was talking to him about how beautiful the mountains are up there. He said, ‘You should really see McAfee knob in Virginia.’ I’ve never looked at the treasure of Roanoke the same.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“In business and life, I try my best to treat people the way that I would want to be treated and to make the world a better place. It starts locally with my neighbors, friends, family, clients and customers. If I can help someone smile instead of cry, then I’m doing my job right. I have the distinct privilege of walking with people and their finances through some of their most challenging and rewarding times. I count this as a sacred opportunity to help them enjoy their golden years to the fullest. I also love transforming the look of real estate through renovating and painting. Our business has painted approximately 300 houses in Roanoke and we have done about 20 complete home remodels. I love beautifying the city one house at a time. My work with my church and the non-profit organizations that I have served with are other ways in which I am able to give back to the community and help those who need it the most.”