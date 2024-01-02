40 Under 40: Michael Cherry II

Michael Cherry II, 32 / Medical & Clinical Operations Supervisor, Optum Health

As the Medical & Clinical Operations Supervisor at Optum Health, Michael Cherry II oversees a global team of 100+ medical coders. His diverse background includes roles as a probation officer, detention officer and family self-sufficiency coordinator, along with directing Brightview, a drug abuse treatment center. He made history as Roanoke City’s youngest school board member at 29 and now serves as Senior Pastor at Altha Grove Baptist Church, driving growth and community impact. Cherry is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and spearheads initiatives like Community First, offering vaccinations and free gas during the pandemic and providing free community resources in the form of a locker room at Landsdown. “My passion is directly geared towards the underserved, overlooked and undervalued,” he says. “I know what it’s like to have so much to offer, but never get the opportunity to prove that. I live and strive everyday to be living proof of what another chance looks like, through service on the school board, through ministry, community engagement and as a corporate leader.”

Earned Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Ferrum College, 2013

Earned Master of Arts in Human Services, Liberty University, 2022

Currently pursuing Masters of Divinity, Regent University

Professional Background:

Operations Supervisor at Optum, managing over 100 medical coders across the world from India to Puerto Rico.

Previously worked as a probation officer, senior detention officer and as the family self-sufficiency coordinator for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Director of Brightview, leading efforts to open a drug abuse treatment center in Roanoke to combat the opioid epidemic.

Previously served as a pastor and youth minister.

Currently installed as Pastor of Altha Grove Baptist Church, doubling membership and community impact across the region.

Community Involvement:

Serves on the RCPS school board, historically the youngest member at 29 years old and has been instrumental in capital improvement projects, employee retention and student advocacy.

Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Led community projects, such as providing free community resources in the form of a locker room at Landsdown.

Organized the Community First event, providing free vaccinations during the pandemic and $2000 worth of free gas in the community.

Actively involved in giving back to the community, mentoring and providing resources.

Passionate about youth development, closing the opportunity gap, school safety and retention.

From the Nomination: “Mr. Cherry is heavily involved in the community. He wears various hats such as being a pastor, a previous youth minister, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a member of the RCPS school board, a professional and as a devoted husband and father. He is historically the youngest member of the RCPS school board and has been instrumental in the implementation of legacy work concerning capital improvement projects, employee retention and student advocacy. Cherry has also previously served the community as a probation officer, senior detention officer and as the family self sufficiency coordinator for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Cherry has excelled professionally. He has a vast understanding and passion for youth, at risk-communities, community reformation and more through his community service and professional experience. As a senior detention officer for the Roanoke City Sheriff Department and probation officer he has shown compassion and assisted young adults and individuals to stay on a path forward in hopes for a second chance and better life. Cherry has also led impactful community projects as the family self sufficiency coordinator for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority. WIthin this position, he networked and made strong, lasting relationships within the community built on trust and transparency. As the Director of Brightview, Cherry assisted in the charge to open a drug abuse treatment center in Roanoke fighting the opioid epidemic in the city as well. Currently, Cherry serves as the Operations Officer for Optum managing over 100 medical coders across the world from India to puerto Rico. Additionally, he was installed as Pastor of Altha Grove Baptist Church where he has already doubled membership and its community imprint across the region. ...

I have been impressed with Cherry's commitment to personal and professional development, his family, his spiritual growth and ability to lead and his devout commitment to the Roanoke City Community and region. Cherry is direct, honest but leads with compassion and relates to the people in which he serves. I have witness Cherry work three jobs, lead ministry and serve on city boards - giving himself tirelessly to the betterment of the city of Roanoke and his community. He has achieved so much at 32 yet I know this is the only the beginning for Cherry, his family and the impact they have been called to leave in this city and region. ...

There are many unsung heroes in Roanoke and the greater area that go unnoticed which is understandable and happens. Mr. Cherry leads with humility and provides a lot for the community out of his own pocket and wheelhouse. I believe Cherry is an unsung hero and it would be great to see him humbly receive this recognition.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“It has given me the opportunity to totally turn my life around. After failing the 10th grade twice and being kicked out of high school in the DC area, I did not know how life would end up. Going to school in the SW Virginia area (Ferrum College) over 10 years ago and relocating to Roanoke has totally transformed my entire life. Roanoke gives that slower pace with hometown vibes. The atmosphere allows you to slow down and ENJOY every minute of life.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion is directly geared towards the underserved, overlooked and undervalued. I know what it’s like to have so much to offer, but never get the opportunity to prove that. I live and strive everyday to be living proof of what another chance looks like, through service on the school board, through ministry, community engagement and as a corporate leader.”