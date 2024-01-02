40 Under 40: Stephanie Frost

Stephanie Frost, 39 / Sales Director, Retail Media at Merkle, a dentsu company

A proud Botetourt native with over 17 years of media experience, Stephanie Frost holds a B.S. in Communication, majoring in Journalism & Electronic Media, from the University of Tennessee. During her education, Frost studied under industry professionals from companies like Scripps Networks, Citadel Broadcasting and Journal Broadcast Group. With a diverse career spanning broadcast radio, television, digital marketing, social media and retail media, Frost currently works remotely as a sales director on the Hy-Vee retail media network account at Merkle, providing omnichannel marketing solutions to major household brands. She was honored as one of “Roanoke’s Finest Honorees” by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in 2019 for exemplary leadership and community involvement. Frost serves on the Leadership Roanoke Valley Advisory Council, is a member of the Board of Directors for the Presbyterian Community Center and served as the former Board President of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce. “I’d like to think of myself as a connector of people and ideas,” she says. “It’s also a lot of fun to be an ambassador for our region — it’s something we can ALL do!”

From the Nomination: “Botetourt native Stephanie Frost has more than 16 years of experience working in media right here in Virginia's Blue Ridge. She loves helping businesses (small to enterprise) plan strategies to build their brands, drive loyalty and increase revenue. Frost's career has evolved with the evolution of media. She began her career in broadcast radio (Wheeler Broadcasting), then shifting to TV (WFXR & Comcast), digital (LeadPoint Digital), social (ICUC) and now retail media (Merkle). In 2021, Frost earned the opportunity to carry all of her local marketing expertise into a global advertising agency, dentsu, where she now works remotely as a sales director on the Hy-Vee retail media network account at Merkle providing omnichannel marketing solutions to some of our favorite household brands. …

As Sales Director, Retail Media at Merkle, Frost represents Midwest grocery chain Hy-Vee's retail media network partnering with household brands to create data-driven omnichannel marketing solutions, deliver engaging brand content to loyal shoppers and drive measurable sales online & in-store. Frost secured $2.5MM+ net new revenue in her first 6 months on the team.

Frost has a tremendous heart for service and leadership. After graduating from Leadership Roanoke Valley, the premier leadership program in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Frost has remained passionate and committed, volunteering her time on the Leadership Roanoke Valley Advisory Council for the last 7 years. Her work includes defining strategic goals for the program, building and executing programming and promoting the 10-month leadership program. Leadership Roanoke Valley brings together a cross section of, both, acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of our community. Participants graduate with a greater understanding of the Roanoke region, the issues our community faces, their own communication styles, teamwork and collaboration and how to create a lasting impact in the places we live, work and play.

Frost has served on the Board of Directors for the Presbyterian Community Center for 7 years. The Presbyterian Community Center addresses homelessness and poverty of underserved families by providing emergency financial aid, food access, academic after-school education and spiritual development through direct services and community partnerships. Frost serves as an Executive Committee member to provide organizational direction and oversight while assisting with high-level strategic decisions that directly impact the mission. She also chairs the Nominating Committee where she recruits new, qualified Board members to join in realizing the mission of the PCC.

Frost previously served on the Board of Directors of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce for 6 years. As Board President, she recruited, interviewed and hired two Chamber employees, Executive Director and Marketing & Events Coordinator. She collaborated with the Board on the creation of a 5-year strategic plan, defining the Chamber’s mission and vision. Frost also chaired the Annual Dinner Committee where she led the planning and execution of the Chamber’s premier annual event.

Since meeting Frost, she has grown from a first-generation college graduate working part-time in radio promotions to leading a team in the burgeoning industry of retail media for a global advertising agency. She has more grit and stamina than most in her industry, yet she’s still relentless about making a difference right here in her own community. Frost is passionate about developing people and building organizations and has left her mark on many across our region. She is a goal-oriented, big thinker who gives countless hours and talents to organizations and people where she believes she can make an impact. She is a natural leader in all areas of her life.

With a traveler’s heart, Frost has had exposure to many places and cultures. But wherever she goes, from Thailand to Ireland, Frost is an ambassador for our region and proudly promotes life in Virginia's Blue Ridge. She loves guiding out-of-town family and friends to all our community's hot spots. From trails and rivers to restaurants and breweries, Frost is a champion for all things Roanoke!