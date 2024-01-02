40 Under 40: Andrew Davis

Andrew Davis, 30 / Project Manager, Branch Civil
Joining Branch Civil as a full-time project engineer in 2017, Andrew Davis became a Project Manager in 2021. Currently overseeing seven projects across Virginia and North Carolina, he manages approximately 100 employees. Landmark projects include VDOT Southgate Drive, WestRock Covington Landfill 5 and NCDOT US29/US70/US220 O’Henry Blvd. Davis actively contributes to industry committees, such as the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) Contractor Leadership Committee and the Branch Group Leadership Council. Davis was named 2021 Branch Civil Project Manager of the Year; the Jamestown Parkway project was included in Roads & Bridges Magazine’s Top 10 Road Projects of 2022. Davis also coaches and umpires baseball, participates in clean-up efforts, contributes to baseball field construction and supports initiatives like The Big Event at Virginia Tech and Feeding Southwest Virginia. His volunteer efforts extend to events with Branch Group, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Habitat for Humanity. “I would like to think my passion positively impacts our community, especially with the opportunities we have in the civil construction industry to improve community infrastructure, travel, etcetera,” he says.
Education:
Career Highlights:
Awards and Certifications:
Community Service:
From the Nomination: “Andrew Davis worked through college as an intern and as part time employee with VDOT, spending much of his time in the materials division. He consistently remained on the dean’s list while pursuing his undergraduate degree and received Magna Cum Laude honors upon graduating from Virginia Tech. Davis remained part-time in his career with VDOT and began pursuing a master’s degree at Virginia Tech. In 2017, after his first year of the master’s program, he started his career with Branch Civil, Inc. as a full-time project engineer. In 2021, he was promoted to project manager and is now currently responsible for the success of seven projects located in Virginia and North Carolina.
Davis has approximately 100 employees for which he has direct or indirect charge. To date, each of these projects has required unique and innovative approaches to overcome utility relocation delays, substantial design changes, COVID 19 impacts, material shortages and workforce shortages. Building relationships in the industry, introducing creative ideas and focusing on teamwork between all parties involved in the projects has been instrumental to overcoming these hurdles and delivering successful projects. Since entering the construction industry, Davis has also been involved in the Branch Group, Inc.'s Leadership Council, Carolina's AGC, pursuit and proposal teams for Branch Civil, Inc. and several owner concept design teams. …
Davis has participated in several groups/committees within Branch Civil and the Branch Group to focus on growth, efficiencies and strategic planning to guide our organization in years to come. In Branch’s Leadership Council, participants are tasked with quarterly projects focused on organizational process improvements. Other groups have included project management technology research teams, groups involved with internal systems and integrating new technologies and training groups to educate field management. He has been deeply engaged in all these groups and their tasks until potential solutions and/or paths forward were presented and implemented. Much emphasis has been placed on company efficiency and employee growth.
Davis has received many certifications including VDOT materials certifications, VDOT and NCDOT Erosion & Sediment and Traffic certifications, Engineer in Training Certification through VA DPOR and OSHA training. He has also attended many trainings and industry sessions including VA DEQ Landfill Operations Trainings, Carolinas AGC meetings, the Management Institute at Roanoke College, ASCE Virginia and continuous training held by Branch Civil, Inc. Building relationships, improving the workforce, public stewardship and community outreach are all valued by Davis and he strives to incorporate each fundamental aspect of the business in his daily pursuits.
Both the clients for whom he works and those that work for Davis, find his positive attitude infectious and highly motivational. He recognizes there is a necessary balance between leading and allowing others to do what is required of them when given the appropriate support. Davis continues to grow as a leader, mentor, coach, manager and knowledge seeker.
Most of Davis' community service has been focused in the Roanoke Valley region of Virginia through outdoor sports and community needs. Due to his personal interests, Davis has chosen the following organizations/events to participate in to help maintain a work-life balance and support those he can. …
It is amazing to see how quickly Davis has understood how people are the best resource to get things done and the helpful nature he has toward others has shown his appreciation for people in general. This attitude makes others rally around him to help him succeed. At such a young age, to be so respected by young and old around him is a rare attribute.
Davis is a servant leader. He leads his project and teams with commitment and passion. His collaborative leadership style enables him to effectively manage and work with subs, vendors and support staff to drive project success, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the employees who work for him. Both the clients for whom he works and those that work for Davis, find his positive attitude infectious and highly motivational. He recognizes there is a necessary balance between leading and allowing others to do what is required of them when given the appropriate support. Davis continues to grow as a leader, mentor, coach, manager and knowledge seeker, which sets him apart from many young leaders. Davis has participated in several groups/committees to include completing Branch's Leadership Council, Leadership Development Program and is an absolute asset to our organization.”
What do you love about Roanoke?
“I love the outdoor opportunities in Roanoke and the surrounding area as well as the local influence on the area. Whether it be local restaurants and storefronts, small town roots, or hikes along the Appalachian Trail, Roanoke ties together a unique opportunity for living. I also appreciate the relationships you can build within Roanoke in your personal and professional life because of the various hometown opportunities that you may not find in larger metropolitan areas.”
How does your passion impact our community?
“I would like to think my passion positively impacts our community, especially with the opportunities we have in the civil construction industry to improve community infrastructure, travel, etc. I think the culture at Branch allows not only me but all our team members positive opportunities for public engagement, community service, positive role models within the community and opportunity to allow that culture to culminate throughout the communities we each live in. I hope my passion allows our community to work together successfully and happily live together and ultimately make our hometowns a little better at the end of each day.”