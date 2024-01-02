40 Under 40: Andrew Davis

Andrew Davis, 30 / Project Manager, Branch Civil

Joining Branch Civil as a full-time project engineer in 2017, Andrew Davis became a Project Manager in 2021. Currently overseeing seven projects across Virginia and North Carolina, he manages approximately 100 employees. Landmark projects include VDOT Southgate Drive, WestRock Covington Landfill 5 and NCDOT US29/US70/US220 O’Henry Blvd. Davis actively contributes to industry committees, such as the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) Contractor Leadership Committee and the Branch Group Leadership Council. Davis was named 2021 Branch Civil Project Manager of the Year; the Jamestown Parkway project was included in Roads & Bridges Magazine’s Top 10 Road Projects of 2022. Davis also coaches and umpires baseball, participates in clean-up efforts, contributes to baseball field construction and supports initiatives like The Big Event at Virginia Tech and Feeding Southwest Virginia. His volunteer efforts extend to events with Branch Group, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Habitat for Humanity. “I would like to think my passion positively impacts our community, especially with the opportunities we have in the civil construction industry to improve community infrastructure, travel, etcetera,” he says.

Education:

Graduated Franklin County High School, 2012

Magna Cum Laude graduate, Virginia Tech, 2016

Consistently remained on the dean's list while pursuing his undergraduate degree

Pursued a master's degree at Virginia Tech while working part-time at VDOT

Career Highlights:

Joined Branch Civil, Inc. as a full-time project engineer in 2017

Promoted to project manager in 2021, currently managing seven projects in Virginia and North Carolina

Responsible for approximately 100 employees, overseeing various projects with unique challenges

Landmark projects include: VDOT Southgate Drive at Virginia Tech; WestRock Covington Landfill 5; NCDOT US29/US70/US220 O’Henry Blvd; NCDOT Jamestown Parkway; NCDOT I74/NC68 Interchange; VDOT I81 Troutville Safety Rest Area; Tyson Chicken Project Solomon Danville VA; VDOT H71 Route 311 Connector Rd; VDOT J73 Waynesboro Connector Rd

Member of Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) Contractor Leadership Committee

Branch Group Leadership Council Committee Member 2022

Awards and Certifications:

Received certifications including VDOT materials certifications, VDOT and NCDOT Erosion & Sediment and Traffic certifications, Engineer in Training Certification through VA DPOR and OSHA training.

Participated in VA DEQ Landfill Operations Trainings, Carolinas AGC meetings, the Management Institute at Roanoke College, ASCE Virginia, Virginia Tech Transportation Construction Management Institute and continuous training held by Branch Civil, Inc.

2021 Branch Civil Project Manager of the Year

Jamestown Parkway - Roads & Bridges Magazine Top 10 Road Projects of 2022

2022 Branch Civil Project of the Year – Jamestown Parkway

2022 Branch Civil Safety Award – WestRock Covington Project

Community Service:

Contributed to the region through coaching and umpiring baseball, participating in community cleanup efforts, helping with baseball field construction, participation in The Big Event at Virginia Tech and supporting Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Other events volunteered at: Branch Group GIRL event, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources miscellaneous events, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley

