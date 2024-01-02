40 Under 40: Hailey Feldman

Hailey Feldman, 29 / Genetic Counselor II, Carilion Clinic

A Genetic Counselor II at Carilion Clinic, Hailey Feldman has been contributing to the region’s healthcare industry since 2018. Holding a Master of Science Degree in Medical and Molecular Genetics from Indiana University, she specializes in facilitating patient decision-making regarding prenatal genetic testing. Feldman is an active member of professional organizations such as the American Board of Genetic Counselors, National Society of Genetic Counselors and the Virginia Association of Genetic Counselors. She has successfully published her research in a peer-reviewed journal. Her professional achievements include serving as the President of the Virginia Association of Genetic Counselors (VaAGC) and contributing to the Women’s Clinical Practice Committee and Women’s Mental Health Collaborative at Carilion Clinic. Feldman is a member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, currently serving as Membership Experience Assistant Vice-President. She previously played a pivotal role as a New Member Co-Chair, orienting new members. “My natural inclination is to help people. Helping others has allowed me to discover so many meaningful relationships,” she says. “I hope that I can continue to be a driving force of community-focused growth and altruism.”

Education and Career Background:

Graduated with a Master's of Science Degree in Medical and Molecular Genetics, Indiana University, 2018

Serving the Roanoke Valley since 2018 in the Carilion Clinic OBGYN/Maternal Fetal Medicine department as a Licensed, Certified Genetic Counselor

Facilitates patient-decision making related to prenatal genetic testing

Active member of several professional organizations, including the American Board of Genetic Counselors, National Society of Genetic Counselors and the Virginia Association of Genetic Counselors

Successfully published her research in a peer-reviewed journal

Professional Achievements:

Currently serving as the Virginia Association of Genetic Counselors (VaAGC) President and a past board member

Member of the Women's Clinical Practice Committee and Women's Mental Health Collaborative at Carilion Clinic

Active educator, providing information to medical students, residents and other healthcare professionals

Notable Recognitions:

Shining Star Award Recipient, Junior League of Roanoke Valley (May 2022)

Galaxy Award Recipient, Junior League of Roanoke Valley (May 2021)

From the Nomination: “Hailey Feldman has served the Roanoke Valley since 2018 working in the Carilion Clinic OBGYN/Maternal Fetal Medicine department as a Licensed, Certified Genetic Counselor. With a depth of knowledge and great compassion for her patients, Feldman provides care that is invaluable to her patients and their families. Feldman has been recognized for her professional leadership in a variety of ways. … Feldman is someone who approaches everything she does with a calm demeanor and a productive mindset. She is actively involved in our community and in improving the Roanoke Valley for future generations. She is the kind of friend and colleague we all hope to have.

Feldman has served the Roanoke Valley since 2018 working in the Carilion Clinic OBGYN/Maternal Fetal Medicine department as a Licensed, Certified Genetic Counselor. She meets with patients who are currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy to provide excellent genetics care through close collaboration with her physician colleagues. She facilitates patient-decision making with careful consideration of the patient's needs. She counsels patients on options associated with prenatal genetic testing including carrier screening, first trimester screening, non-invasive prenatal testing, extensive ultrasound, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis and more. With a depth of knowledge and great compassion for her patients, Feldman provides care that is invaluable to her patients and their families. …

Feldman's professional involvement with the Virginia Association of Genetic Counselors in entirely volunteer-based. Through this role, she is serving the Roanoke Valley and the state by promoting the visibility of Genetic Counselors in Virginia, improving collaborating and networking amongst GC's state-wide, encouraging professional growth and helping to increase accessibility to information for and about Genetic Counseling in the state.

Feldman is someone who approaches everything she does with a calm demeanor and a productive mindset. She is actively involved in our community and in improving the Roanoke Valley for future generations. She is the kind of friend and colleague we all hope to have. …

In addition to her professional work and volunteer service, Feldman most loves spending time with the friends she has made in Roanoke, being outdoors, traveling, reading and singing at the top of her lungs.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The natural beauty of the Roanoke Valley and our surrounding areas is one of my favorite parts of living here. There are so many beautiful things to see and do outdoors in Roanoke, which five years later, continues to captivate me. But above all of this, I love Roanoke because it has the exciting feeling of being a growing city, while still offering the intimacy of a small town. Roanoke is big enough to host residents of various backgrounds and experiences, but small enough to foster personal relationships between people who are all so distinct. This has allowed for a strong sense of community to develop, which continues to inspire me to meet new people and try new things. The special connection residents here seem to share makes becoming involved in the community and giving back so much more meaningful. That’s why I love being a part of the Roanoke community and why I look forward to spending many more years here.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My natural inclination is to help people. Helping others has allowed me to discover so many meaningful relationships. These relationships have guided me to roles that allow me to serve my community in a variety of ways, such as donating my time to community events or serving in a leadership role in multiple non-profit organizations. I hope that I can continue to be a driving force of community-focused growth and altruism.”