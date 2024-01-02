40 Under 40: Daniel Hart

Daniel Hart, 32 / Financial Planning & Analysis, Northwinds Technology Solutions

Daniel Hart leads Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) at NorthWinds Technology Solutions, a prominent 300+ person technology company. Hart played a pivotal role in merging technology groups from Delta Dental entities into NorthWinds. He earned his certification as a Certified Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis Professional in 2019. Beyond his professional endeavors, Hart champions community engagement. He founded Mountain & Valley Testimonies, a ministry spotlighting personal testimonies; he led missions trips to Maine and Tennessee in 2023 and aims to expand this ministry globally. His commitment to empowering the community extends to teaching financial literacy classes, coaching T-ball and dedicating over a decade to volunteering with the annual Delta Dental Pro-Am Golf tournament, supporting the Roanoke Valley Boys and Girls Club. “My passion is to serve Jesus with my family,” he says. “We also help individuals and ministries through our ministry by cleaning, making meals and just being the hands and feet of Jesus in whatever area is needed. ... Jesus cares for you and He loves you!”

Career Background:

Lead Financial Planning & Analysis analyst for NorthWinds Technology Solutions, a 300+ person technology company

Instrumental in the formation of NorthWinds as a joint venture between its current owners, involving complex financial modeling and analysis

Began his career as a financial analyst for Delta Dental of Virginia, with a focus on improving financial transparency in the IT department

Played a critical role in merging technology groups from Delta Dental of Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin into NorthWinds Technology Solutions

Became the FP&A Analyst for NorthWinds in 2022, responsible for managing, tracking and analyzing the company's financials to control and reduce costs for future growth

Education and Certifications:

Associate's in Business Administration from Virginia Western Community College, 2011

Bachelor's in Finance from Radford University, 2013

Certified Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis Professional, 2019

Community Involvement:

Founder of Mountain & Valley Testimonies, a local and worldwide ministry focused on sharing testimonies of what Jesus is doing in individuals and ministries

Led missions trips to Maine and Tennessee in 2023, with plans to expand the ministry globally

Taught financial literacy classes and coached t-ball in Roanoke

Volunteered with the annual Delta Dental Pro-Am Golf tournament supporting the Roanoke Valley Boys and Girls Club for over a decade

From the Nomination: “Daniel Hart is the lead Financial Planning & Analysis analyst for NorthWinds Technology Solutions – a 300+ person technology products and services company that serves dental and vision insurance companies across the US. He was instrumental in the original formation of company – which arose as a joint venture between its three current owners – and required intense financial modeling, analysis and ongoing tracking. Refer to the following sections for more insight into Hart's personal and professional accomplishments.

In 2013, Hart graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor’s in Finance. Shortly after graduation, he began his intriguing career as a financial analyst for Delta Dental of Virginia. Immediately, his goal was to improve the financial transparency of the IT department and bring insight to leadership. Hart is very proud of the contributions he has made to his company, which includes being an instrumental part of merging the technology groups from Delta Dental of Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin into a new technology company - Northwinds Technology Solutions. NorthWinds now provides technology products and services to seven companies, including five Delta Dental member companies. After nine years of loyal service to Delta Dental of Virginia, Hart became the FP&A Analyst for Northwinds in 2022. Through rigorous determination, skill and optimism, Hart continues to manage, track and analyze the company’s financials in order to control and reduce costs so that the company can continue to invest and grow into the future. …

As a key member of the Northwinds Team, Hart is a highly dependable and motivated individual who is eager to learn and grow professionally and personally. He communicates clearly with all levels of the organization, from his peers to senior level management. If you need help on a project, Hart always digs in and serves as a driving force helping to create traction. He is highly skilled at creating financial models and performing analysis/providing insights to help improve efficiencies within the organization. He plays a critical role in developing NorthWinds’ customer pricing levels to ensure profitability. Lastly, Hart does a great job of balancing his personal and professional life to ensure he is there for his kids while also giving back to the community by volunteering his time to a number of organizations.

Hart shared the following thoughts after learning of his nomination…

Mother Teresa said: 'If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.' There are many pursuits that individuals chase in life, but the most important are not typically recognized or awarded publicly. The best way that we can improve and uplift our community is by first, being involved and actively present with our families. My life goal is to serve the Lord, my family and then the community. Doing what seems like small things may not seem important at the time, but it does often reap the most reward. Knowing that I have been a part of every moment of my kids’ lives and now have a deep and wonderful relationship with each one, that is my greatest reward.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I have lived in Roanoke for the past 24 years. After doing some traveling across the United States this year, I have realized that I have taken for granted the beauty of the Roanoke Valley. Now, I take time to enjoy the splendor of the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy our hikes as a family so much more. God’s creation is incredible and I am very glad my family and I have had the opportunity to live in such a beautiful place.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion is to serve Jesus with my family. I am so thankful God has given us purpose through sharing testimonies of what He has done and is doing in individuals and ministries, locally and around the world on our YouTube channel, Mountain & Valley Testimonies. We also help individuals and ministries through our ministry by cleaning, making meals and just being the hands and feet of Jesus in whatever area is needed. I have found that He is the only one who can ultimately impact and change a community and He does it one person at a time. Jesus cares for you and He loves you!”