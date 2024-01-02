40 Under 40: Nick Guachetá

Nick Guachetá was featured on our Jan/Feb '23 cover highlighting our Class of 2024. See our cover reveal and learn more about his work in our community in our podcast's season 2 premier episode!

Nick Guachetá, 31 / Director Business Development, TXTUR

As the Executive Director of Sales & Development at Txtur, Nick Guachetá applies his expertise in sales, marketing, logistics, and scalable systems dynamics and has contributed to interior designs for prominent Roanoke institutions. In his role, Guachetá led major sales initiatives, contributing to revenue growth exceeding $2 million in less than a year. A Roanoke Catholic School graduate and Radford University alumnus, he majored in Environmental Science and later worked as a pathology technician at Carilion Memorial Hospital. He is an accomplished artist and passionate advocate for art in the community. Community engagement is a cornerstone of Guachetá’s activities, serving as a 110 Committee Member at the Taubman Museum of Art and a Board of Director at the Grandin Theater. “I care about good and beautiful things,” he says. “I hope that in my labor, with my company, with my volunteer work; with my hobbying as a painter — I can create things that people enjoy and are proud that they were made here in Roanoke.”

Professional Achievements:

Vital executive role in startup company, Txtur, involved in product delivery, showroom design and sales leadership

Led major sales initiatives, driving revenue growth to over $2 million in less than a year

Developed interior designs for prominent Roanoke institutions, such as Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Offices, The Bradley Free Clinic and Fink’s Jewelers

Work Experience:

Gained extensive experience from a young age in the restaurant business, customer service and business finance

Worked a wide variety of jobs, including construction, lab tech and evisceration for pathology examination

Stand-up comedian experience

Community Involvement:

Volunteer and leader in the Roanoke art scene

110 Committee Member at the Taubman Museum of Art, 2021 to current

Board of Director at the Grandin Theater, 2021 to current

Participant in Open Studio Roanoke

Held solo exhibitions in Roanoke and received the Blue Award at the Bath County Art Show

Open Studio Roanoke, 2022

Bath County Art Fair Wayne Alexander Award Winner, 2022

Bath County Art Fair First Place Award Winner, 2023

Roanoke College Olin Gallery Biennial Exhibition, 2023

Recipient of Two Roanoke City Arts Commissions, 2022 & 2023

Alexander/Heather Solo Exhibition, July 2024

From the Nomination: “Nick’s broad range of accomplishments, skills and qualifications are impressive considering his young age. As a professional, Nick has played a vital executive role in our startup company, Txtur. Nick has done everything from product delivery, to showroom design and all the way to directing major sales and building a successful sales team. Nick gives a modern meaning to the thought of a renaissance man. He is an accomplished artist, passionate advocate for art in our community while at the same time being a brilliant businessperson and burgeoning leader.

…

When you work with Nick over any time, you will be amazed by his grit and ability to find novel solutions. Upon inquiry, you will find that Nick is reading from an exceptionally broad playbook of work and life experiences. He couples this with his extraordinary intellect and the professional results are truly outstanding.

Nick’s capabilities and approach have made him a pillar of building our business. He joined our company in its real infancy, but he got the concept so well that he could often explain it better than I could as founder. Customers gravitated to him, not just because of his pleasant and professional nature, but because he got things done for them. Nick led our first major commercial projects with great success. He later took on the entire sales lead role and he built us from virtual zero to over an $2 million dollar run rate in less than a year.

…

Hard Work – Nick’s level of hard work and dedication is unparalleled at any age. In our own business, we identified some significant shortcomings in our guest experience and documented them for the team's review. The document listing these issues was not distributed until after 10PM. Seeing the document and agreeing with the critical nature, Nick went to our showroom that night himself and worked until early morning to fix the situation and ensure the best possible customer / guest experience the next morning. No one had expected or asked for such a response. You don’t have to ask anything of Nick. He takes it on himself and gives his all to do the best, be the best and support his team and company with everything he has.

Wisdom – It may seem strange to use the word wisdom with someone so young. But Nick is truly wise beyond his years. Nick grasps incredibly complex ideas and processes with ease. And in the ultimate sign of wisdom, he is able to teach and relate these to others, bringing them alongside in the ultimate sign of real leadership.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke is a terrific scale — small enough to harbor the charms of a small town and large enough to offer novelty and opportunity, but simultaneously and crucially, its opportunities are accessible — anything you want to pursue in this city, the door is open.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I care about good and beautiful things. I hope that in my labor, with my company, with my volunteer work; with my hobbying as a painter — I can create things that people enjoy and are proud that they were made here in Roanoke.”