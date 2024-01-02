40 Under 40: Shannon Dominguez

Shannon Dominguez, 35 / Senior Consultant/Director of Business Development, Building Beloved Communities

As Director of Business Development and Senior Consultant at Building Beloved Communities, Shannon Dominguez has a robust background managing operations, finances, HR, IT and marketing. She raised $450,000 for Project Forward in 2021, providing 8,000 pairs of shoes to economically disadvantaged children. In 2022, as the fundraising manager for DreamTree Project, she orchestrated a radio fundraiser that generated over $27,000 in less than a week. Dominguez is a co-founder and board member of Latinas Network, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing Latina representation and empowerment. She has addressed Liberty University’s Project Management Institute, Roanoke College’s PMI Symposium and the 2024 Roanoke Regional Writers Conference on topics like AI, ethics, writing and AI. Her leadership earned her the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award, recognizing her excellence, creativity, and dedication to mentoring the next generation of female leaders. “I am passionate about seeing people show up as their authentic selves,” she says. “In a world where so many of us were raised to fit in a box, my passion impacts our community by empowering people to create their own box.”

Education and Career Background:

Director of Business Development and Senior Consultant at Building Beloved Communities

Enrolled at VA Western with the goal of receiving a Master's in Business

Completed the Certification in Strategy Execution from Harvard Business School online

Managed all aspects of operations, finances, HR, IT and marketing for a Virginia law firm with 20-25 employees

Fundraising Achievements:

In 2021, raised $450,000 in cash and in-kind donations for Project Forward, providing 8,000 pairs of shoes to economically disadvantaged children

In 2022, served as the fundraising manager for DreamTree Project, coordinating a radio fundraiser that raised over $27,000 in a week

Community Involvement:

Co-founder and board member of Latinas Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to increase Latina representation and empowerment

Speaker at Liberty University's Project Management Institute's monthly chapter meeting on AI & Ethics

Notable Recognitions:

Recognized with the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award for excellence, creativity and mentoring the next generation of female leaders

From the Nomination: “Shannon N. Dominguez, Director of Business Development and Senior Consultant is a developmental strategist with a focus in fundraising for the nonprofit sector.

In 2021, she worked with Project Forward to raise $450,000 in cash & in-kind donations in less than 90 days. The proceeds went to 8,000 pairs of shoes for children who are economically disadvantaged. A project she was handed, on her FIRST DAY!

In 2022, Dominguez became the fundraising manager for DreamTree Project, a nonprofit in New Mexico who provides shelter to homeless youth. She coordinated a radio fundraiser that raised over $27,000 in less than a week!

She is fluent in Spanish and a co-founder & board member of Latinas Network, a 501(c)3. Dominguez is passionate about creating a future where her children can see Latinas represented everywhere. ...

Dominguez is a force of nature. She is kind, compassionate, smart, with an exceptional work ethic. She gets things done and will always find a way to make things work. She is a problem solver, but a creative one! She is a strong communicator that allows for the whole person to enter the conversation. My company is better, brighter and more optimistic because she is a member of our team.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The heart of Roanoke is its people. I have forged deep and meaningful connections through organizations like Latinas Network, the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference and Leadership Roanoke Valley. These groups, among others, provide a rich soil where relationships take root and flourish. There are many opportunities to find and nurture your tribe here in Roanoke and I LOVE THAT!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I am passionate about seeing people show up as their authentic selves. This passion starts with me and extends to my children, neighbors, colleagues and community. It shows up in the professional work I do with nonprofits and in my relationships. In a world where so many of us were raised to fit in a box, my passion impacts our community by empowering people to create their own box.”