40 Under 40: Dani Poe

Dani Poe, 38 / Assistant Director of Economic Development, Roanoke County

Dani Poe holds the position of Assistant Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County. She previously served as the Business Manager for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, managing daily operations and risk management strategies. Poe engages in several community organizations, including serving as the Chair of Leadership Roanoke Valley and participating in the Roanoke Regional Chamber and Roanoke Boosters Club. Her commitment extends to involvement in the Wasena Elementary PTA to enhance education for her four children and peers. She has also worked with the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley and the Greater Blue Ridge March of Dimes. “Roanoke holds a special place in my heart,” Poe says. “Having grown up here, my desire to return and serve this community has been a driving force behind the choices I’ve made in my life. I am committed to making Roanoke a great place to live, work and raise a family. In both my personal and professional endeavors, I am dedicated to the ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life and promote the appeal of our region for businesses and residents alike.”

Professional and Educational Background:

Former Business Manager for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, where she managed daily operations and risk management strategies for various projects, including the "5K on the ROA Runway."

Prior experience with Downtown Roanoke, Inc., Hall Associates and Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group.

Earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Sport and Health Education with a Concentration in Sports Administration, Radford University, 2007

Community Involvement:

Chair of Leadership Roanoke Valley, dedicated to developing the next generation of regional leaders.

Active participant in the Roanoke Regional Chamber and Roanoke Boosters Club.

Engaged with the Wasena Elementary PTA, aiming to improve the quality of education for her own 4 children and their peers.

Past involvement with the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley and the Greater Blue Ridge March of Dimes.

What do you love about Roanoke?

“We live in such a beautiful region and the fact that it caters to a diverse range of individuals is such a bonus. Whether you’re interested in the outdoors or passionate about arts and culture, Roanoke has so many offerings. It has also proven to be a wonderful place to raise a family, thanks to the schools, clubs and sport offerings. We are just incredibly fortunate to call Roanoke our home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Roanoke holds a special place in my heart. Having grown up here, my desire to return and serve this community has been a driving force behind the choices I've made in my life. I am committed to making Roanoke a great place to live, work and raise a family. In both my personal and professional endeavors, I am dedicated to the ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life and promote the appeal of our region for businesses and residents alike.”