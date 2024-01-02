40 Under 40: Joshua Gazo

Joshua Gazo, 37 / Physician, Carilion Medical Center - Roanoke Memorial Hospital

As a dedicated physician, Dr. Joshua Gazo is Board-certified in Internal Medicine and serves as the Geriatric Unit - Hospitalist Medical Director, contributing significantly to the development of protocols for geriatric patient care in collaboration with community resources. He also holds the position of Infusion Center Medical Director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, overseeing clinical processes for patients with cancer, hematologic and various other conditions. Actively engaged in improving patient outcomes, Gazo is a key member of the Carilion Sepsis Collaborative. Additionally, he serves as the Organized Medical Staff section chief for Hospital Medicine, demonstrating his leadership in medical staff management. In the community, Gazo extends his expertise by assisting at North Cross School as a substitute teacher and providing education to ancillary staff. He is also actively involved in various committees within the hospital, contributing to its overall improvement and functioning. “I often meet people during the lowest and most challenging moments in their lives,” Gazo says. “I strive to create an empathetic, personal connection, hoping to relieve the suffering inherent to aging, frailty and declining health. I am so proud to represent the fantastic teams of nurses, aides, pharmacists and ancillary staff to which I belong.”

Notable Recognitions:

Awarded "Top Hospitalist" by The Roanoker in consecutive years (2021 and 2023)

Professional Achievements:

Board-certified in Internal Medicine

Serves as the Geriatric Unit - Hospitalist Medical director, playing a crucial role in developing protocols for geriatric patient care in collaboration with community resources

Holds the position of Infusion Center Medical Director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, overseeing clinical processes for patients with cancer, hematologic, and various other conditions

Active member of the Carilion Sepsis Collaborative, dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with sepsis

Serves as Organized Medical Staff section chief for Hospital Medicine

From the Nomination: “Dr. Gazo … has achieved numerous accolades for the highest quality and compassionate care he provides to our patients at Carilion Clinic. He always receives the highest patient experience and physician communication scores from his patients and their families. …

Since his start as a hospitalist at CRMH in 2016, as a early career clinician has displayed leadership qualities. He has been rewarded with multiple leadership roles which he has excelled in. He is the Geriatric Unit - Hospitalist Medical director. In this role, he played a crucial role in developing protocols to care for fragile geriatric patients and improving care.

He is also Infusion Center medical director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He oversees the clinical processes in the infusion clinic, where we patients with cancer and hematological conditions. He also is part of Carilion Sepsis Collaborative, an initiative to improve the outcomes of patients with Sepsis. ...

Not a week goes by when I do not receive a compliment for his work at Carilion Memorial Hospital. He is a stellar Hospitalist with his strong clinical skills, goes above and beyond addressing the social issues of our complex patients. As a leader he supports the nurses, case managers and support staff by providing them education and being available even on the days when he is not working. For him medicine is his calling and this shows in his incredible work. His efforts have led to improving our quality and patient experience outcomes.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“This is a fantastic place to raise a family — my wife and young kids love it here! Roanoke has truly become home over the ten and a half years we’ve lived here. We are so fortunate to belong to such a vibrant and inclusive community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“At work, I often meet people during the lowest and most challenging moments in their lives. I strive to create an empathetic, personal connection, hoping to relieve the suffering inherent to aging, frailty and declining health. I am so proud to represent the fantastic teams of nurses, aides, pharmacists and ancillary staff to which I belong.

Away from work, I have greatly enjoyed the opportunity to be more directly involved at my kids’ school. My deep respect for educators has only grown through this enriching new adventure! It has been a joy to watch our children and their friends grow together, especially through the unique challenges imposed by the shared pandemic experience - their futures are so, so bright. I consider it a privilege to contribute to their development and growth, in some small way.”