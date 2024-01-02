40 Under 40: Natesha Ross

Natesha Ross, 31 / Assistant Director of Programs, The Foundry

Natesha Ross holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Roanoke College and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Mary Baldwin University. Her role at The Foundry includes managing after-school and summer camp programs, tutoring services and educational initiatives. Ross actively contributes to various community causes, from empowering professional women with Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce's Women of the Chamber to mentoring through the Department of Justice program. She volunteers with Junior Achievement, leads an adopt-a-street program through Clean Valley Council, and participates in initiatives promoting literacy and multicultural understanding, notably the Virginia State Literacy Association and Local Colors. “My passion lies in empowering students to unlock their full potential and fostering enriching experiences for them,” Ross says. “I aspire to create a ripple effect by introducing students to the diverse array of opportunities at their disposal. As individuals thrive in their own passions, the entire community's ecosystem flourishes, creating a powerful cycle of growth and success.”

Education:

Pursuing further education at William and Mary, focusing on master teachers and literacy leadership

Professional Background:

Store manager of a local restaurant, participating in an SBA initiative to enhance business knowledge and organizing a fundraiser for Roanoke City Public School's Help the Homeless Fund.

Site manager of a 21st Century Community Learning Center, increasing program attendance rates and leveraging community partners to benefit students and their families.

Former middle school mathematics teacher in Roanoke City Public Schools, skilled at evaluating student growth and differentiating content.

Currently the Assistant Director of Programs at The Foundry, responsible for developing, coordinating and managing after-school and summer camp programs, tutoring engagements and specialized educational services.

Community Involvement:

Actively participates in Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce's Women of the Chamber, empowering professional women.

Volunteers with Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, teaching financial literacy, workplace readiness and entrepreneurship in classrooms.

Serves as a mentor for elementary girls through a Department of Justice program, focusing on positive youth development.

Coordinates and leads an adopt-a-street program in partnership with Clean Valley Council.

A member of the Virginia State Literacy Association, contributing to the advancement of literacy education.

Volunteers with Local Colors, an organization celebrating international diversity and promoting inclusion and multicultural understanding.

Engaged in a National Sciences Foundation project focused on improving community heat resilience infrastructure in the Roanoke Valley using youth-centered civic technology, science and art.

From the Nomination: “Natesha Ross is a resourceful and determined leader with a vision to create a positive impact in her community. ... Ross believes to become an impactful leader intentional effort and uncomfortable spaces are necessary to build competencies. As a result, she has continually accepted new challenges that pushed her out of her comfort zone. ...

As a celebrated teacher, she watched students struggle with the education system and became motivated to develop her skills as a connector of resources and people to ensure they reach their academic and social-emotional goals. Currently, Ross is a senior leader at The Foundry which provides a variety of services to students and families in the Roanoke Valley. Ross' contributions to her community are not limited to her professional roles. She is also a very active volunteer engaged in a variety of opportunities that make Roanoke a great place to live, work and play.

Ross currently works with The Foundry as the Assistant Director of Programs. In this role she is responsible for developing, coordinating and managing after-school and summer camp programs, tutoring engagements and specialized educational services. She also designs curriculum focused on educating the whole student by addressing academic needs with social and emotional needs. Prior to joining The Foundry, Ross was a middle school mathematics teacher in Roanoke City Public Schools. She was highly successful at evaluating student growth and differentiating content to meet students where they were. As a site manager of a 21st Century Community Learning Center she was applauded for her successes. Ross increased attendance rates for the program by delivering a high-quality program. She leveraged community partners to resource students and their families with opportunities for increased academic achievement. Many of her accomplishments have come from her strong, positive relationships with parents, students and the surrounding community.

Ross realizes that there are important opportunities to serve her community outside of her professional career. She is a regular participant with Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women of the Chamber. This group meets to empower professional women through community, education and personal development. Ross is also very active with Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. She has volunteered in many classrooms and schools throughout the city teaching financial literacy, workplace readiness and entrepreneurship. As a mentor for elementary girls, through a Department of Justice program, Ross leverages the Search Institute’s Developmental Assets Framework to expose students to positive experiences and factors that influence youth development and lead to positive life outcomes. In partnership with Clean Valley Council, Natesha coordinates and leads an adopt-a-street program cleaning up one of Roanoke’s busiest streets. She is also a member of the Virginia State Literacy Association where she leverages her knowledge and experience on literacy education to lead in the advancement of literacy across the commonwealth. Natesha places a high value on diversity, equity and inclusion and volunteers her time with Local Colors, an organization that celebrates international diversity and fosters the values of inclusion, equity and multicultural understanding. Natesha’s newest community engagement is a National Sciences Foundation project leveraging youth-centered civic technology, science and art for improving community heat resilience infrastructure in the Roanoke Valley.

Ross will tell you that she once believed leaders were born and some people just had the 'right' skills to excel in leadership roles. As she progressed through her leadership journey she discovered every person has traits and abilities to lead but it is what you do with those traits and abilities that matter.

With this realization, she has demonstrated a strong desire to develop and grow as a leader. Ross accepts new challenges and is willing to learn from her mistakes. Over the last two years she has strategically stretched her leadership skills. She is open to input and constructive criticism. She is also comfortable taking a lead role and inviting others to rally behind a plan or course of action.