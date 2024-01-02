40 Under 40: Iliana Sepúlveda

Iliana Sepúlveda, 39 / Telecommunications Consultant Senior, American Electric Power

Iliana Sepúlveda holds dual Bachelor's degrees in Economics from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and in Business Management from the ESC Clermont Graduate School of Management in 2009. She furthered her studies with a Master's in Environmental Studies from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013 and obtained Project Management Professional certification in 2019. She is the 2023 President of PMI-SWVA, co-founded Latinas Network for Latino empowerment and completed programs like the Green Citizens Academy and Leadership Roanoke Valley. “My passion revolves around creating a strong, inclusive community where individuals can support one another and advocating for economic empowerment, especially for underrepresented groups,” she says. “My goal is to foster an even stronger sense of community and provide … tools and opportunities they need to thrive. I approach every situation as an opportunity to build bridges and strengthen relationships, ultimately striving to create stronger and more successful organizations that can serve more people.”

Professional Background:

Works in the Telecommunications Planning group at American Electric Power (AEP), leading the conceptual scope and design of Rural Broadband projects that serve as both internet infrastructure for rural communities and strengthening the power grid.

Successfully delivered Rural Broadband projects in multiple states within AEP's footprint

Previously worked for the Federal Mexican Government as an advisor to the Vice Minister of Economics

Resource Efficiency Consultant for the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Community Involvement:

Serves as the 2023 President of the Project Management Institute Southwest Virginia Chapter (PMI-SWVA), a volunteer-run organization offering educational meetings, study groups, mentorship opportunities and networking events

Co-founder and active Board Member of Latinas Network, a local nonprofit empowering the Latino community

Keynote speaker for Latinas Network, sharing insights on Social Capital

Engages in various environmental programs and organizations, including the U.S. Green Building Council, Sustainable Roanoke, REEVA (the Renewable Energy Electric Vehicle Association DIY of VA) and Clean Valley Council

Completed the 2019 Green Citizens Academy program organized by the Office of Sustainability of the City of Roanoke

Completed the Leadership Roanoke Valley (LRV) program as a member of the Transportation team, class of 2022, advocating for improved public transportation access

From the Nomination: “Iliana Sepúlveda works in the Telecommunications Planning group at American Electric Power (AEP), the parent company of Appalachian Power (APCo), Roanoke's electricity utility. In her current role, she leads the conceptual scope and design of AEP's Rural Broadband projects, which serve a dual purpose. Firstly, they involve building middle-mile infrastructure to deliver internet access to rural communities to be used to access education, telehealth, or remote work opportunities. Secondly, they aim to connect substations, Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Distribution Automation devices to a fiber optic network that strengthens the power grid and makes it more affordable and reliable. She has actively contributed to the successful delivery of Rural Broadband projects in multiple counties in Virginia, West Virginia and several other states within AEP's footprint.

In addition to her full-time job at AEP, Sepúlveda currently serves as the 2023 President of the Project Management Institute Southwest Virginia Chapter (PMI-SWVA), the local chapter for Project Management Professionals. It is a volunteer-run organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of service to the Southwest Virginia community this year. Sepúlveda assumed the presidency after volunteering for the organization for several years. The chapter offers monthly educational meetings, free study groups, mentorship opportunities and multiple networking events. PMI-SWVA also organizes an annual symposium, which in 2023 will be held at Roanoke College and is expected to draw over 100 participants from various industries and affiliations. Iliana often leverages her personal and professional connections to strengthen PMI-SWVA's standing in the community by forming partnerships with other organizations and institutions in the region. ...

Sepúlveda's family relocated to Roanoke in 2017 due to a job opportunity for her husband, Lenny, whom she met during her graduate studies at Penn. Her diverse international experiences, having lived in Mexico, England, France and various U.S. cities, bring a fresh and valuable perspective to the region. Last but not least, Sepúlveda's main motivation is her son, Leo, who attends kindergarten at Roanoke City Public Schools.

Before relocating to the US, Sepúlveda worked for the Federal Mexican Government as an advisor to the Vice Minister of Economics. She secured this position immediately after graduating with honors from the Economics program at Tec de Monterrey, Mexico's top private university. She was able to attend such university and program thanks to a 90% scholarship she was awarded given her high school GPA and a perfect math score in her admissions exam, scholarship that she kept during all her studies. While pursuing her master's degree, Iliana conducted research related to resource efficiency, leading to an invitation to present her findings at the 2012 World Resources Forum in Beijing, China.

After completing her Master of Environmental Studies degree at Penn in 2013, Sepúlveda moved from Philadelphia to Mexico City and eventually to Washington, DC. During this period, she worked as a consultant for various nonprofit and multilateral organizations, including the IFC of the World Bank. Her expertise covered topics such as sustainable development and resource efficiency. While residing in Washington, DC, Sepúlveda served as the Executive Director of MXDC, the Mexicans Professional Network, for several years. The experience gained in this role has greatly informed her volunteer work with current organizations.

As an active Board Member for Latinas Network, Sepúlveda advocates for the needs of the Hispanic community by designing programs aligned with the organization's three pillars: Business Engagement, Professional Development and Representation. She played a pivotal role in defining these pillars during the organization's inception. As a Latina working in Technology, one of her passions is to create opportunities for more women to participate in industries that offer better economic prospects. Among the programs initiated by Latinas Network, "Leading Latinas" is a youth mentorship program that provides role models to high school students in Roanoke City Public Schools. This program has been active at William Fleming High School for the past couple of years. Sepúlveda also served as the keynote speaker for Latinas Network's first-anniversary dinner, sharing insights on Social Capital derived from personal experience after relocating to the region and facing challenges in building a support system for her family.