40 Under 40: LaTron Brown

From the Nomination: “LaTron Brown has been a Salem resident since 2009 and has been in nonprofit service for most of his career! ... He was a High School Graduate of Merit Recipient which placed a high emphasis on community service. He maintained a high GPA while committing to many hours of community service. He continued this passion for service as a member of Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity. He served as Red Cross Bloodmobile Chair, Student Government Representative, and Treasurer. Volunteered over 100 years to many non-profit organizations.

With a strong background in healthcare operations and market analysis, LaTron Brown founded Aging Well Roanoke Valley, catering to older citizens’ needs for aging in place. His subsequent roles at the Social Security Administration and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys further enriched his expertise. In 2023, Brown served as the interim Chief Strategy Officer at the Girls Scouts, orchestrating pivotal initiatives and a new strategic plan. Following this, he launched The Nortal Group, comprising Nortal Consulting, aiding business leaders in operations and growth, and Nortalent.com, a virtual career accelerator for early career starters. Brown’s community leadership encompasses roles on the Council of Community Services and Apple Ridge Farms boards, membership in the Salem Rotary Club and Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club and advisory positions with the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley program. “My passion lies in the work of solving complex problems while mastering the focus needed to create a healthy environment in which others can flourish,” he says.

During his career in non-profit service, his work has spanned individuals throughout the entire spectrum of life. He started his nonprofit career as an operations and market analyst supporting healthcare executives throughout the country with initiatives focused on enhancing evidence-based models to healthcare in skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes.

This work led him to develop Aging Well Roanoke Valley — a service helping older citizens age in place at 26 years old. This passion was driven by the support he provided his grandmother who suffered the detrimental effects of Alzheimer's Disease in his youth. Through this service, he would provide geriatric care support — getting them access to homecare, home modifications. He would raise money to buy food for individuals in need, hold canned food donation drives, and deliver them directly and to the Local Area on Aging. Each Christmas he held Stockings for Seniors drive and donated them to seniors each Christmas Eve. He was included in the Valley Business Front.

With a passion to expand his knowledge, he began working for the Social Security Administration as a program analyst where he learned a great deal about health conditions people face as they age, career and education regrets, as well as financial challenges they face in retirement. During this time he was introduced to workforce development.

He transitioned into workforce development with a large nonprofit organization and coordinated several programs throughout the organization. He successfully launched and grew a technology training program in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and the New River Valley. He moved into another division to develop and oversee staffing teams that placed with at partner sites. He worked closely with the region's nonprofit partners who needed support finding employment for their clients. He worked in the Reentry Program, creating employment pipelines for individuals who had been previously incarcerated. Eventually he went on to support the organization executive team as Strategic Projects Manager. where he deepened his understanding of formal project management, business intelligence, data analytics, and most importantly, how organizations align to make a stronger impact.

... Brown has been quite verbal about committing his life to service and his actions have spoken louder than words! Whether it is serving directly or inspiring others through his philosophical sayings in 'The Book of Tron.' He always asks how we can make not a difference but a long-lasting impact.

Currently, he has gone on to launch Nortal Consulting which provides consulting services to help nonprofits make a stronger impact in achieving its strategic vision by enhancing the workplace effectiveness. He has also launched Nortalent.com which provides mentoring to early career starters. He is committed to helping people throughout the nation make sense of their career and gain access to mentorship.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love Roanoke because it serves as a beacon of community spirit and innovation. In addition to its natural beauty, this place is a canvas--rich with opportunities for involvement and innovation. It is a great place to develop a community of go-getters that continually encourage one another to maximize their potential, create a vibrant life, and make a lasting impact on the community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“One cannot lead effectively without experiencing chaos and setbacks. The most important leadership trait that I admire and strive toward is bringing vision to reality. My passion lies in the work of solving complex problems while mastering the focus needed to create a healthy environment in which others can flourish.”