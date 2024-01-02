40 Under 40: Kevin Berry

Kevin Berry, 36 / Director of Marketing and Communications, Rescue Mission of Roanoke

Kevin Berry has been part of the nonprofit sector for over eight years, contributing over four years to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. While he initially started as Marketing Manager, he is now Director of Communications and Marketing, which includes managing the popular annual Drumstick Dash marathon.His commitment to amplifying the Mission’s impact involves improving communication strategies. He organizes community and guest Town Halls, elevating team engagement and expanding the Mission’s media reach, notably doubling social media followers to almost 12,000. Berry’s civic engagement extends to serving on the Roanoke City Planning Commission, leveraging his understanding of homelessness, housing, and poverty to advocate for community needs. Berry actively contributes to the Downtown Roanoke Kiwanis Club, attends Belmont/Fallon Target area meetings and participates in the SE Action Forum. “I have the privilege of giving a voice to those who feel voiceless,” he says. “I hope my impact is felt in the realization of the humanity of those who are struggling in our community. My passion is driven by the grace that has been shown to me, the humbling moments where I witness the beauty of humanity in some of the most unlikely of places.”

Education:

Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government, University of Lynchburg, 2009

Community Involvement:

Currently serves on the Roanoke City Planning Commission, advocating for proper city planning and representing those struggling in the community.

A 2021 graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley.

From the Nomination: “Kevin Berry has worked in the nonprofit world for almost eight years now, working at the Rescue Mission for more than four of them. He began at the Rescue Mission as the Marketing Manager. Today he is the Director of Communications and Marketing, as well as Event Manager for the Drumstick Dash. His passion for those we serve at the Mission is why he comes into work every day. He enjoys working with guests, staff and media members to create stories about those we serve and the impact the Mission has on their lives. When serving those who may feel like they don’t have a voice, it is critical to have good communication as part of your mission. His goal is to help give a voice to the voiceless with strong connections and good communication.

In the past four years at the Rescue Mission, we have transformed how we communicate with donors, team members, volunteers, and guests. Spearheading community and guest Town Halls, improving team engagement and communications, as well as increasing the Rescue Mission’s media presence are all recent accomplishments and a result of coordinated efforts between the Communications Department and leaders at the Rescue Mission. Berry has nearly doubled the number of followers on the Rescue Mission social media pages (now at almost 12,000 followers combined). The Drumstick DASH is on it’s way back to pre-pandemic participation numbers. Many other races in our region and beyond ceased operations. He considers his work here as well as the work of the entire Drumstick DASH team to be particularly impressive, showing resolve to salvage a Roanoke tradition. Berry is the producer and host of Rescue Recorded, a Rescue Mission podcast covering homelessness, poverty and related issues in our region and beyond. …

Berry has lived in the Roanoke area for five years and his heart for this community is evident. He has a passion for serving others and is willing to take the steps to be part of the solution when problems arise. Berry brings to any conversation enthusiasm, innovative ideas, and a collaborative effort.

In four years, Berry has taken the initiative to learn about and exceed his own communication goals at the Rescue Mission.

Berry's energy is contagious and should be recognized for his positive influence on our community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love how active and dedicated this community is to building a better place to live. While there are 40 on this list, there are thousands who are making a difference every day right here in Roanoke. This region has such potential from its outdoor activities, top restaurants, and critical support services. I love that you can’t point to just one thing as the greatest. I love the passion, action, and collaboration that Roanoke exudes every day.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“At the Rescue Mission, I have the privilege of giving a voice to those who feel voiceless. My passion lies in telling the stories of those who are hurting in our community, giving context to complex situations. Many of the Rescue Mission guests I interact with on a regular basis are sons, daughters, mothers and fathers who fell into homelessness quickly and are doing everything they can to find stability in the midst of crisis. I hope my impact is felt in the realization of the humanity of those who are struggling in our community. My passion is driven by the grace that has been shown to me, the humbling moments where I witness the beauty of humanity in some of the most unlikely of places. I thank God for the opportunity to do what I do, the love and support of family and friends, and for the hope that I see in this community every day.”