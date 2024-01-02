40 Under 40: Jordan Bell

Jordan Bell, 32 / Director of Programs, Apple Ridge Farm

A William Fleming High School graduate, Jordan Bell’s journey began as an Instructional Assistant at Garden City Elementary School. He also led the Garden City Gents, imparting professionalism and confidence to young men. As a Youth Development Counselor with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest VA, Bell facilitated programs promoting student development and provided guidance on life skills and post-high school pathways. He founded Gainsboro Revisited, conducting historical tours, and serves as President of BMOR, empowering positive change within Roanoke’s Black community. He played a pivotal role in organizing Roanoke City’s Juneteenth celebration and contributed to the “End Racism Now” mural in downtown Roanoke. “My passion impacts the community through my belief and dedication to being an example for those coming after me,” he says. He has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the 2020 Neighborhood Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award from the City of Roanoke. The “End Racism Now” mural received the 2020 Neighborhood Arts Award, and Bell was also honored with the Community School’s Local Hero Award in 2019.

From the Nomination: “While he has been involved with many initiatives around the city, Jordan Bell is probably best known as the preeminent historian of Roanoke's historic Gainsboro neighborhood. As the founder and director of Gainsboro Revisited, he has led hundreds of people on walking tours of Gainsboro. During these tours, he shares information about prominent residents, buildings, landmarks, and businesses from the neighborhood and how they tie together into the story of Roanoke.

While he has been involved with Apple Ridge Farm for years, he became the Director of Programs for the organization last year. His work with Apple Ridge Farm allows him the opportunity to be a mentor and role model to the children who Apple Ridge Farm serves. In addition he ensures their experience is as informative, rewarding, and fun as possible. He helps support the established academic curriculum by developing, planning and sharing activities that help children grow and build skills. …

Through his aforementioned work with Gainsboro Revisited, Bell also provides technical assistance and professional advice to neighborhood organizations and residents on neighborhood concerns. He also attends neighborhood organization meetings; participates in group discussion and presents information as requested.

He maintains effective liaisons with City departments, community organizations, and citizens to develop support, secure funding, and coordinate efforts for various neighborhood improvement projects and advocates for the neighborhood on a regular basis. ...

If other people were as passionate about their interests as Bell is about Gainsboro, the world would run out of problems to solve overnight. He is eager to share the stories and history that make Gainsboro special with as many people as possible in as many ways as possible. Bell realizes that the story of Gainsboro is still being written and works to ensure that the future of the neighborhood looks brighter than it did in the 1950s/60s.

Virtually everyone in Gainsboro and greater NW Roanoke knows Bell. And more impressively, Bell knows them too. He knows their stories and their families' stories. It's like he has the spirit, triumphs, and ghosts of Gainsboro embodied within him. And he feels the responsibility to let the community experience the importance of what he knows, lest it be forgotten to time.

And keep in mind, his Gainsboro work is in addition to all the other ways he strives to improve the community. Every position he's held in the last 8 years has had some degree of mentoring youth involved in it. He feels the weight of being a pillar in the community at a fairly young age but instead of shrinking from the responsibility, he shoulders the mantle with dignity...”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“That’s a simple answer for me and it will not be a surprise to anyone that those two things are Gainsboro and Apple Ridge Farm. Gainsboro reminds us all of what a community can be when that community believes in itself. Apple Ridge reminds us of why we are doing the work that we do. The future of our children and our world.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion impacts the community through my belief and dedication to being an example for those coming after me. Also doing my best even when I fall to always try to do and say the right thing. Listening to my elders taking what they know and showcasing that wisdom. I believe I have the ability to see multiple perspectives and bringing those perspectives together for one common goal and that’s a thriving community.”