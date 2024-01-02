40 Under 40: Kyle Hutchins

Kyle Hutchins, 35 / Assistant Professor of Practice, Virginia Tech

Kyle Hutchins is an internationally acclaimed saxophonist, composer and dedicated educator as Assistant Professor of Practice at Virginia Tech since 2016. His pursuit of musical excellence led to Doctor of Musical Arts (2015) and Master of Music (2013) degrees from the University of Minnesota, alongside Bachelors of Music in performance (2011) and Bachelors of Music Education (2011) degrees from the University of North Texas. Hutchins’ achievements span over two dozen recorded albums, global performances and premiering more than 200 new works for the saxophone. Recognized by prestigious organizations with awards and grants, he collaborates with leading composers and performers, including Eugene Rousseau, Eric Nestler, Marcus Weiss and James Dillon. He is Director of the New Music + Technology Festival, attracting regional, national and international participants. “I love playing music and organizing musical events in the community!” he says. “It's great to see so many people around town who enjoy listening and participating in the scene and I hope everyone will come say hi at the next gig!”

Career Achievements/Highlights:

Internationally acclaimed saxophonist, composer and professor

Performed and taught masterclasses across five continents

Over two dozen recorded albums on various labels

Recognized with awards and grants from prestigious organizations

Specialist in experimental performance practice and electroacoustic new music

Premiered over 200 new works for the saxophone

Collaborated with leading composers and performers in the field

Teaching Role:

Assistant Professor of Practice in the School of Performing Arts and Director of the New Music + Technology Festival at the Institute of Creativity, Arts and Technology at Virginia Tech

Presented masterclasses and lectures at major institutions worldwide

Organized pedagogical clinics and workshops at prominent conferences and associations

Community Involvement:

Volunteer performances and education at numerous local high schools, colleges and retirement communities

Founder and active participant in various music projects, including 113 (One Thirteen), Binary Canary and the surf rock/exotica band Cinémathèque

From the Nomination: “Hailed as 'epic' (Jazz Times), 'formidable' (The Saxophone Symposium) and 'gripping' (Star Tribune), saxophonist/composer/professor Kyle Hutchins is an internationally acclaimed performing artist and improviser. He has performed concerts and taught masterclasses across five continents at major festivals and venues in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Mexico, Scotland, South Korea and across the United States including Carnegie Hall, The Walker Art Center, World Saxophone Congress, Internationales Musikinstitut Darmstadt, International Computer Music Conference, among many others. He has recorded over two dozen albums on labels such as Carrier, Klavier, GIA, farpoint, Mother Brain and his work has been recognized by awards and grants from DOWNBEAT, New Music USA, The American Prize, American Protégé International Competition, Music Teachers National Association, Mu Phi Epsilon Foundation and others. As a specialist in experimental performance practice and electroacoustic new music, Hutchins has performed well over 200 world premieres of new works for the saxophone. He has worked with some of the leading composers and performers of our time including Pauline Oliveros, George Lewis, Chaya Czernowin, Georges Aperghis, Richard Barrett, Steven Takasugi, Claire Chase, Douglas Ewart, Duo Gelland and Zeitgeist. Over the past fifteen years, Hutchins has built long standing collaborations and championed the music of many close collaborators such as Ted Moore, Tiffany M. Skidmore, Joey Crane, Emily Lau, Elizabeth A. Baker, Eric Lyon and many more wonderful artists and dear friends. ...

Roanoke resident Hutchins may be relatively new to the area, but even before making our City his home, he had tapped-in to the musical heartbeat of The Star City. He’s performed at The Grandin Theatre, Martin’s Downtown, Parkway Brewing, Twisted Track, The Taubman Museum of Art, Fork in the Alley, The Berglund Center, The Spot on Kirk, Fishburn Mansion, Golden Cactus Brewing and at Roanoke College. Further afield and with his colleagues in the local multi-genre band Cinémathèque, he has performed in Blacksburg at Eastern Divide and The Milk Parlor, Ix Art Park in Charlottesville and Crozet Park, as well as other venues. Hutchins is already booked to play Floydfest next year. For the past six seasons he has been the Director of the VT New Music + Technology Festival which attracts regional, national, & international visitors. Hutchins also directs the annual VT Woodwind Day, bringing-in students from across our region for a day of cost-free learning and performances. He then brings the students to Roanoke to perform, through partnerships with The Taubman and The Jefferson Center.

Hutchins is uniquely committed to artistic excellence. A harder-working artist, of any genre, is difficult to imagine — he really never stops and his personal excellence is evident in each new venture. Whether he’s training new generations of musicians at VT; performing a concert in Roanoke or some distant part of Europe; recording a new album with other world-renowned musicians; opening new minds to the world of music at a local high school; or performing around the region with Cinémathèque, Hutchins delivers excellence. Hutchins' astonishing musical acumen is only exceeded by his kindness. He’s approachable and brings a big, authentic smile to every interaction. I’ve spoken to him several times, after performances at The Cube (Moss Arts Center) and have always been impressed with his warmth. He’s always welcoming and genuinely interested in what others have to say. He exudes the humility and the gratitude of a true star. What’s more, Hutchins is hilarious, which cuts-through the tension, putting everyone he meets, at ease. What a sense of humor and with brain-power like his, he never misses a punch-line. I can hardly believe he’s only 35! What an asset to our community!

Much, if not most, of what Hutchins does, is, in fact, volunteer work. He involves himself in these ways because he is so committed to the arts and in support of the notion that the arts help make our Valley an attractive place to live and to visit. Hutchins has accepted invitations to perform and to help educate students at many of our local high schools, including Community High, Patrick Henry, Northside and Hidden Valley. He’s also volunteered to perform at high schools in Floyd, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Radford, (including at Radford University). He’s performed several times at Warm Hearth Village, a retirement community, in Blacksburg.