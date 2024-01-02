40 Under 40: Zachary Hurt

Zachary Hurt, 34 / Naturopathic Doctor/Acupuncturist, Queenpin Acupuncture

After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Biology in 2010, Zachary Hurt earned a Bachelor’s in Nursing from Queen’s University in 2020, a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine and a Master’s in Acupuncture from the University of Bridgeport in 2015 and 2016. His work at Queenpin Acupuncture provides holistic primary care services while emphasizing LGBT-specific healthcare to fulfill the region’s need for competent providers. Hurt contributes to pandemic vaccine clinics, providing reduced-cost acupuncture services, and serves as Vice President on nonprofit boards Advocacy and Awareness for Immune Disorders Association and Restoration Abbey. He has earned certifications in Acupuncture, Naturopathic Medicine and as a Registered Nurse in Virginia. “I am … committed to addressing the unique healthcare requirements of the LGBT community within my practice,” he says. “Recognizing the existing gap in specialized healthcare services for this demographic in our area, I plan to incorporate comprehensive and inclusive care, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, receives the high-quality healthcare they deserve.”

Education:

Currently pursuing a master's degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner - Radford University Carilion (expected May 2024)

Career Achievements/Highlights:

Worked in healthcare settings integrating holistic and conventional medicine

Served on the COVID unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as well as UVA Hospital

Volunteerism:

Actively participated in community activities, including pandemic vaccine clinics

Provides free or reduced-cost acupuncture services to the community

Serves as Vice President on the boards of two nonprofit organizations: AAIDA - Advocacy and Awareness for Immune Disorders Association - and Restoration Abbey

From the Nomination: “Zachary Hurt … has worked in a variety of healthcare settings utilizing both integrative and conventional medicine. ... His goal is to provide preventive, holistic primary care services to the southwestern VA region. He also wants to focus on LGBT specific concerns to help fill the void of LGBT competent providers in our region.

In addition to his scholastic achievements, Hurt has enjoyed participating in a variety of community activities including vaccine clinics during the pandemic, providing free/reduced cost acupuncture to the community and sitting as vice president on the board of two nonprofit organizations. He was also accepted into the Peace Corps in the Health Sector with a focus on HIV and malaria prevention in Malawi; however, the pandemic prevented him from being able to participate due to having to bring all the volunteers back from their assignments.

As mentioned above, Hurt sits on the board of two nonprofits. The first —AAIDA (Advocacy and Awareness of Immune Disorders Association) — advocates for patients to receive medical treatments at reduced costs. They host plasma drives and set up educational events for patients to learn more about treatment options and availability. He is also on the board of Restoration Abbey, which is a nonprofit organization that provides group-based therapy for front-line healthcare providers experiencing emotional/workplace trauma due to the pandemic.

Hurt is what I would describe as a chronic overachiever (in the best possible way). His extensive background in holistic and conventional medicine is not matched by any provider in this region. He is excited to provide holistic primary care services to the Roanoke community at an affordable price. He is also associated with the Wellness Wagon (an extension of Queenpin Acupuncture), which is the big pink bus commonly seen around Roanoke providing acupuncture at no cost to the community. The Wellness Wagon is a nonprofit that utilizes the NADA ear acupuncture protocol to treat patients for addiction among other concerns.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Beyond the breathtaking scenery, delectable cuisine and a plethora of outdoor activities, what captivates me about Roanoke is its remarkably close-knit community. Having relocated from Charlotte a few years ago, I have deeply appreciated the warm embrace and inclusivity of the Roanoke community. This environment, coupled with the city's natural beauty, has made my time here exceptionally rewarding."

How does your passion impact our community?

“My unwavering passion lies in delivering comprehensive holistic healthcare to the Roanoke community. As I approach the completion of my nurse practitioner studies next spring, I am enthusiastic about extending my services to encompass primary care. This expansion will allow me to provide essential healthcare services, including annual wellness screenings, acute care consultations and medication management. By offering these vital services, I aim to make a significant, positive impact on the health and well-being of our community. I am also committed to addressing the unique healthcare requirements of the LGBT community within my practice. Recognizing the existing gap in specialized healthcare services for this demographic in our area, I plan to incorporate comprehensive and inclusive care, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, receives the high-quality healthcare they deserve.”