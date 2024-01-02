40 Under 40: Evan Ross

Evan Ross, 32 / Certified Public Accountant/Tax Senior Manager, Brown, Edwards & Company LLP

At Brown Edwards, Evan Ross spearheads the real estate practice area and leads the tax department, specializing in diverse industries. He is responsible for initiating the real estate practice area at Brown Edwards in 2023 and is part of the State & Local Tax (SALT) group and LEAN Team there. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Roanoke College (2012) and a Master of Accounting (Taxation) from Virginia Tech (2013). He's held a Virginia CPA license since 2016, undertaking programs like the VSCPA Leadership Academy (2018) and presently enrolled in the Rainmaker Academy (2023-2024) for leadership and business development. He volunteers at Roanoke and Botetourt Chambers of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club, serves on the Finance Committee and Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and coaches sports in Botetourt County. “Many kids do not have a positive role model and someone to teach them basic financial and physical skills. Children are extremely influential at young ages and I want those kids to succeed and develop. They may not end up being a Fortune 500 CEO or professional athlete, but I believe I am adding significant value to their lives at a young age.”

Education and Certifications:

From the Nomination: “Evan Ross is a CPA adding value to his firm, clients and community. At work he is a leader in the tax department bringing traits such as innovation, inspiration and high energy. He is involved in many areas of the firm including business development, staff mentoring, client relationships, numerous committees and leadership. Ross focuses his client work in industries such as real estate, construction, manufacturing and financial institutions. He is responsible for kick starting the real estate practice area at Brown Edwards and is working with firm leadership to continue gaining momentum. His greatest value stems from forming relationships within the firm, clients and prospects. He has the ability to connect with people and make them feel comfortable and in good hands. He is currently enrolled in the Rainmaker Academy which is an 18-month program concentrating on leadership and business development. This is a nationally recognized program that attracts CPAs from across the county. In addition, Ross started a young professionals group amongst his accounting firm, a law firm and insurance company that brings individuals from different work backgrounds together on a quarterly basis. The purpose of the group is to bring these individuals together, create relationships, network and create business opportunities. He also graduated from the VSCPA Leadership Academy in 2018.

Client relationships go beyond annual tax compliance. Ross consults with his clients throughout the year and looks for opportunities to add value with business suggestions and updates on new legislation. His client base ranges from small businesses to multi-million dollar companies with significant multi-state and internal operations. No matter the size, Ross wants to give quality service to each client he engages with.

Ross is a valued member of the accounting profession, his firm and the local community. His energy, innovation, niche specific knowledge has allowed him to grow in the profession and become a leader and trusted advisor. He is always looking to improve and exceed expectations. At 32 years old, he has enjoyed a lot of success, but there is still a significant amount of growth and learning potential available.

Ross has achieved many accomplishments as an accountant and is heavily involved in multiple firm initiatives at Brown Edwards. He passed the CPA Exam and has been a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Virginia since 2016. He is a Graduate of Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA) Leadership Academy (2018) and a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Ross is also enrolled in the Rainmaker Academy (2023-2024). This is a nationally recognized program that attracts CPAs from across the county and concentrates on leadership and business development. Ross is leader at his firm and recently help start the real estate practice area for the firm in 2023. He has had numerous speaking engagements internally and externally with VSCPA, Roanoke Chapter of VSCPA, Virginia Tech and Roanoke College. In the summer of 2022, Ross led a five hour Diversity Equity and Inclusion seminar for directors and managers at his firm which required him to be vulnerable and uncomfortable to communicate and discuss the content. He also piloted a coaching program at work and continues to be involved in mentoring and coaching staff throughout the year. The pilot program started in 2021. He is also part of the State & Local Tax (SALT) group and LEAN Team at Brown Edwards. The SALT group consults and advises business owners and individuals on state and local tax obligations and requirements. The LEAN team consults and develops efficiencies for the tax practice at Brown Edwards. He has knowledge in various industries, but specializes in real estate, construction and manufacturing. Ross continues to be a significant asset to his firm and clients through his commitment to relationships and quality service.