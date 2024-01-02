40 Under 40: Katheryn Pascal

Katheryn Pascal, 33 / Owner, Farmburguesa / Spotless Cleaning / Pascal Strategies, LLC

In addition to her multiple businesses, including award-winning restaurant Farmburgues, Katheryn Pascal’s commitment to community service resonates through board memberships in Latinas Network, Nuestro Comercio Latino (NCL), The Spot on Kirk and Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Pascal also contributes as a Roanoke Regional SBDC Hispanic business advisor. She volunteers for Roanoke Area Ministries, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Goodwill Industries and actively advocates for the Hispanic/Latino community. Pascal fundraises for causes like Family Service of Roanoke Valley and the Susan G. Komen/Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Her instructional roles include being a Food Safety Instructor in Spanish, Roanoke Regional SBDC Hispanic Business Advisor, and SerCap - Entrepreneurial Mindset Facilitator. “In a world that can sometimes seem overwhelming, I constantly remind myself that we can create a positive impact by taking action from where we are,” she says. “I believe that through our actions, we discover those small doses of happiness and hope. Our collaborative efforts will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Business Ownership:

Owner of Pascal Strategies LLC

Owner of KP Strategies Agency

Co-founder of Farmburguesa

Founder/CEO of Spotless America LLC

Co-founder/CEO of Spotless Roanoke

Community Involvement - Boards and Memberships:

Latinas Network founder and board member

Nuestro Comercio Latino (NCL) founding board member

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce member and volunteer

The Spot on Kirk board member

Vinton Chamber of Commerce board member

Roanoke Regional SBDC Hispanic business advisor

Former Blue Ridge Literacy board of directors’ member

Former Grandin Village Business Association Inc. board member

Former Blue Ridge Literacy board of directors' member

Former Points of Diversity board of directors' member

Former Roanoke City Central Council PTA board member

Community Engagement:

Volunteer for Roanoke Area Ministries

Faith formation instructor at Lady of Nazareth Church

Segura advocate for Roanoke Catholic School

Volunteer for Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Fundraiser for Family Service of Roanoke Valley

Volunteer for Goodwill Industries

Fundraiser for Susan G. Komen/Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation

Advocacy and Mentorship:

Vocal advocate for the Hispanic/Latino community and under-represented minorities

Serves as a mentor in various community roles

Empowering role model for females through her business ownership and community involvement

Food Safety Instructor (In Spanish)

Roanoke Regional SBDC Hispanic business advisor

SerCap - Entrepreneurial Mindset Facilitator

From the Nomination: “Katheryn Pascal is an owner/co-owner of numerous local businesses; serves on the board of directors for various local agencies; volunteers her time for worthy causes; and is an advocate for the Hispano/Latino community and other under-represented minorities. … She is a vocal advocate for the Hispanic/Latino community and other under-represented minorities; mentors many through her various roles in the community; and is an owner/co-owner of various small businesses, which makes her an empowering role model for females, in addition to her ownership role employing others in the region. ...

Pascal is a professional, who owns various small businesses, which create job openings in the community. Her business acumen and community involvement make her a strong female role model. Kat is a mentor to others while carrying out her various roles, in addition to being an advocate for the Hispanic/Latino community and other underrepresented minorities.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke, my hometown, is incredibly close to my heart and what I love most about it is the people! Roanoke fosters a sense of belonging and I genuinely take pride in being from here. Our community is this beautiful mix of people from all walks of life. Oh, and let's not forget the convenience — we hardly ever deal with heavy traffic, so I can be anywhere I need in just 15 minutes. I believe we've chosen the best place for our family and there are many reasons to love Roanoke!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“In a world that can sometimes seem overwhelming, I constantly remind myself that we can create a positive impact by taking action from where we are. I believe that through our actions, we discover those small doses of happiness and hope. Our collaborative efforts will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow.”