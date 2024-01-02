40 Under 40: Jessica Babineau

Jessica Babineau, 37 / Community Recreation Supervisor and Aquatics Facility Operator, City of Roanoke

In her role as Athletics Program Supervisor, Jessica Babineau spearheaded community engagement, fostering a 35% rise in participation across diverse age groups. Notably, her brainchild, PLAYPride, witnessed a remarkable 76% surge, breaking barriers for marginalized groups in its third season. Her tenure as Athletic Director in Collier County Schools led to a 30% team performance uptick and the school’s first championship in seven years. She holds various certifications, including CPR/AED/First Aid, QMHP-T, FLDOE Health/PE K-12, AFO and various coaching-related qualifications. Beyond work, she actively contributes to community causes, serving on multiple boards, including Restoration Abbey, Roanoke City Little League and Blue Ridge Pride Sports. and is involved in the VRPS Young Professionals Network. “My passion for including underserved and marginalized groups ... acts as a catalyst for positive change, breaking down barriers and biases, fostering diversity and inclusivity, and ultimately strengthening our community’s social fabric,” she says.

From the Nomination: “Jessica Babineau is a dynamic young professional with a distinguished record of accomplishments, making her a trailblazer in her community. Her qualifications and contributions span education, athletics, and program management, showcasing her exceptional leadership and commitment to positive change...

Multidimensional Excellence: Babineau's diverse expertise in education, athletics, and community engagement distinguishes her. While many nominees excel in one area, her proficiency in all three showcases her versatility and comprehensive approach to community betterment.

Educational Commitment: Babineau's dedication to education, as demonstrated through her role as a Teacher and Curriculum Ambassador, sets her apart as someone who not only contributes to athletics and community but also invests in the academic success of students.

Community Leadership: Her active involvement in various boards and organizations, including the Restoration Abbey, Roanoke City Little League, and Blue Ridge Pride Sports, underscores her deep commitment to community engagement. She not only excels in her professional roles but actively contributes to her community's well-being.

Diverse Skill Set: Babineau possesses a comprehensive skill set that spans program development, leadership, curriculum design, budget management, event promotion, and facility administration. Her ability to excel across such a wide range of competencies sets her apart from nominees with narrower expertise.

Proven Impact: Babineau's initiatives have yielded tangible results, from increased participation in recreational programs to championship victories in athletics and improved student learning outcomes. Her nomineeship isn't just about effort; it's about delivering measurable change.

Inclusivity and Advocacy: Her commitment to inclusivity, evident in initiatives like PLAYPride and her role on the Blue Ridge Pride Sports board, showcases her dedication to fostering diverse and accepting communities, a standout quality.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love about Roanoke extends far beyond the city itself; it's the vibrant community that breathes life into every corner of this wonderful place. Roanoke is a city where neighbors still know each other by name, where local businesses thrive, and where people genuinely care about one another. The tight-knit communities within Roanoke make it a unique and special place to call home. Whether you're at the farmers market, where vendors greet you with a smile and engage in friendly conversation, or at local events and festivals that bring everyone together, there's an undeniable warmth and camaraderie that fills the air.

The volunteer spirit in Roanoke is yet another aspect that I deeply admire. It's heartwarming to see how much people in this city care about their community and its residents. From organizing community clean-up events to supporting local fundraisers, there's a consistent and passionate collective effort to make Roanoke an even better place for all its inhabitants. This genuine commitment to the welfare of the community is what truly sets Roanoke apart and makes it a city that I am proud to be a part of.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion for including underserved and marginalized groups in opportunities extends far beyond personal pursuit, making a profound impact on our community. It acts as a catalyst for positive change, breaking down barriers and biases, fostering diversity and inclusivity, and ultimately strengthening our community's social fabric. This dedication encourages collaboration and innovation, unlocking fresh perspectives, skills, and talents, thereby promoting growth and reducing disparities, which enhances our economic vitality.

Additionally, my commitment to this cause ignites a sense of social responsibility among fellow community members, urging collective efforts towards a fairer and more inclusive society.”