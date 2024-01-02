40 Under 40: Emily McCorkle

Emily McCorkle, 34 / Director of Student Success, Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business

With a BS in Marketing from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech and a Certificate in Higher Education Administration, Emily McCorkle is currently in the final stretch of completing her Master's in Business Administration and Analytics. Her career trajectory is deeply rooted in Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business, where she currently serves as the Director for Student Success. Since 2012, McCorkle has held various pivotal roles, fostering retention, recruitment, diversity, and career advancement initiatives. She co-founded and serves as Director of Operations for Huddle Up Moms, a Roanoke-based non-profit empowering mothers. Her leadership, instrumental in organizing fundraisers like Taco Fest, has secured substantial funding and contributed significantly to the organization's growth and impact. An advocate for cultural diversity and inclusivity, McCorkle passionately uplifts her Filipino heritage while creating spaces for underrepresented individuals to thrive. “I'm extremely passionate about being a bridge and connector for people and being of service to others in line with Virginia Tech's motto, Ut Prosim (That I may serve). I am always happy to help however I can and if I'm not able, I strive to find resources to support. I'm passionate about helping others reach their full potential and thrive, holistically. I helped create Huddle Up Moms because of this passion and love serving as a liaison to Virginia Tech for neighbors and friends. Go Hokies!”

Career and Education:

Graduating in May with my Master's of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Business Analytics (MSBA-BA), Virginia Tech

Served in various roles at Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business since 2012, including Director of Retention and Recruitment, Associate Director of Recruitment and Diversity Recruitment and Career Advancement Coordinator.

Coordinated with the University’s Scholarship and Financial Aid Office to develop renewable scholarships for underrepresented students.

Committed to empowering and engaging underserved and underrepresented students.

Invited as the keynote speaker at the Pamplin School of Business’ 24th Annual Student Leadership Conference

Volunteerism and Community Involvement:

Co-founder and Director of Operations for Huddle Up Moms, a Roanoke-based non-profit dedicated to supporting and empowering mothers.

Leads Huddle Up Mom’s organizational development, finance and event-planning efforts.

Organizes Huddle Up Mom’s annual Women’s Resource Summit, providing maternal health resources and inspirational workshops for Roanoke mothers.

Instrumental in organizing Taco Fest, an annual fundraiser for Huddle Up Moms, raising over $100,000 for the organization.

Helped secure over $500,000 in grant funding for Huddle Up Moms.

Key to the success and growth of Huddle Up Moms in serving Roanoke Valley mothers.

Occasionally performs as a singer with the Lazy Man Dub Band at venues throughout Roanoke

From the Nomination: “Emily McCorkle is an inspirational young leader in Southwest Virginia. Few young professionals are as worthy as McCorkle to be recognized as one of Roanoke’s 40 Under 40. While only 34 years old, McCorkle has already attained an impressive level of professional achievement, while seamlessly balancing her roles as a mother, wife and activist for maternal health and diversity & inclusion work in the Valley. McCorkle is also a proud member of the Filipino community, passionate about elevating her culture and traditions and creating space for others of Asian American descent to succeed. Emily is also a passionate and talented singer, regularly performing with the Lazy Man Dub Band at venues throughout Roanoke. Along with her husband, McCorkle loves to share music with her children and community to create connections. Those who know McCorkle frequently speak of her amazing spirit, open heart and desire to uplift those around her. ...

McCorkle is also a life-long learner and is currently completing her second year in Virginia Tech’s Master of Business Administration and Analytics program. This program will allow her to better bridge connections between her professional career and community service interests, in Southwest Virginia and beyond. Her skills in communication, interpersonal relationship building, organizational capacity, strategic planning and data proficiency are unmatched. ...

She has led the way in designing and implementing several pinnacle programs for the College of Business, including the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior PUMP Mentoring Programs. The mission of the Pamplin Undergraduate Mentoring Program (PUMP) is to provide support to students with their transition into and through college by connecting them with resources to help them develop academically, personally and professionally in the classroom and in their careers. As a first-generation college student herself, Emily draws on her personal knowledge and expertise to guide students navigate the academic community and leverage resources to support their goals.

Ever aware of the financial challenges many underrepresented and underserved students face, McCorkle also coordinates and collaborates with the University’s Scholarship and Financial Aid Office to develop renewable scholarships for underrepresented students. Her business acumen and heart for service ensures that her students have every opportunity possible to pursue their desired education without undue financial burden. ...

As a loving wife and mom of four wonderful kids, she is actively involved in school programs, community engagement activities and regularly volunteers with several other nonprofit organizations. McCorkle is a connector and is consistently looking for ways to build bridges between needs and resources, making Roanoke a better place to live and work.

McCorkle is one of the most motivated, inspiring and hardest workers I have ever met. She is the ultimate connector and has a unique ability to elevate the voices of those around her while motivating her peers to optimize their talents for good and to do good in the community. She is a change agent in this community and is the epitome of the success of a full-time working mother. She has a unique skill set of planning, strategizing and bringing ideas to fruition in a flawless way.

McCorkle is particularly deserving of this recognition because she does so much for so many, largely remaining in the background to ensure that things run smoothly. She is humble and uses her light to shine spotlights on others, despite being so deserving of that spotlight herself. No one works harder than McCorkle, frequently starting and ending long days balancing multiple responsibilities and priorities. Regardless of having a full plate, she constantly pours into others with positivity, encouragement and love. McCorkle's future is bright and only grows brighter with each new opportunity and challenge she pursues. I am confident that McCorkle will be making the Roanoke Valley and the world a better place for many years to come. ...”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love that Roanoke has a small but mighty community, where people from all backgrounds and experiences can come together to help each other thrive and be successful. It has a great mix of people that have a long history and ties to the area, as well as people, like myself, who have now made Roanoke home. The diversity of our community makes Roanoke a hidden gem in the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I'm extremely passionate about being a bridge and connector for people and being of service to others in line with Virginia Tech's motto, Ut Prosim (That I may serve). I am always happy to help however I can and if I'm not able, I strive to find resources to support. I'm passionate about helping others reach their full potential and thrive, holistically. I helped create Huddle Up Moms because of this passion and love serving as a liaison to Virginia Tech for neighbors and friends. Go Hokies!”