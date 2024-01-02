40 Under 40: C. Holland Perdue

C. Holland Perdue, 38 / Attorney, Raine & Perdue, PLC / Mayor of Rocky Mount, VA

C. Holland Perdue holds the dual roles of Attorney at Raine & Perdue, PLC and Mayor of Rocky Mount, VA, marking one of the town’s youngest mayoral officeholders, after triumphing over a 16-year incumbent. Perdue initiated progressive changes, including live streaming Town Council Meetings and implementing term limits for council members and mayors. He secured a D.O.R.A. license, enabling alcohol sales at local restaurant events, and spearheaded the acquisition of 64 acres of land to address affordable housing and support commercial development. Perdue is a member of the Franklin County and Virginia State Bar, practicing law since 2010. Perdue serves on the Commonwealth Alliance of Rural Colleges, advocating for accessible education. He actively engages with the community, hosting weekly trivia nights at Living Proof Beer Company and co-owning Anastasia’s Speakeasy. “We have a wonderful town that offers much to its residents,” he says. “The close-knit atmosphere of Rocky Mount also allows me to be accessible and available to citizens to address their concerns and listen to their thoughts about the direction we are moving in.”

Career:

Member of the Franklin County and Virginia State Bar

Practicing law since 2010, handling civil and criminal cases

Argued cases in front of the Virginia Supreme Court and is admitted to practice law in the United States Supreme Court

Community Involvement:

Board member for the Commonwealth Alliance of Rural Colleges, focusing on affordable, value-based education

Hosts a nearly weekly trivia game at Living Proof Beer Company where is often approached with questions and concerns about Town government

Co-owner of Anastasia’s Speakeasy

Assists churches and organizations in governance and awareness efforts

Passionate about Alzheimer's and Breast Cancer Awareness

Worked to enhance Rocky Mount's reputation and quality of life

From the Nomination: “Having previously served on the Zoning Appeals Board for the Town of Rocky Mount, Holland Perdue was elected Mayor last November. He unseated a 16 year incumbent and is one of the Town's youngest Mayors ever. In his first 100 days, Holland had Town Council Meetings live streamed. He oversaw a change in the Town's charter to enact term limits for Town Council and the Mayor's position (Currently, the only other entities in the Commonwealth to operate under term limits are the Mayor of Richmond and the Governor). He also work to complete the process for the Town to obtain a D.O.R.A. license from the Virginia ABC. The DORA, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, allows the Town to host events, festivals, etc. and the attendees are allowed to purchase alcohol from local restaurants and enjoy them at the event. Holland also oversaw the historic purchase of 64 acres of land in the Town. This purchase will address the need for affordable housing in the community, as well as provide fresh space for commercial development. ...

Mayor Perdue is an effective leader and skilled manager of people. He has a knack for empowering people to do their jobs and motivating them to do so successfully. Evidence of this was seen on September 30th when the Town of Rocky Mount celebrated their 150th Anniversary. The event, called 150Fest, included four sponsored stages, 15 bands and numerous vendors and food trucks. This was also the first big event where the Town used their DORA license. The event was attended by nearly 30,000 people throughout the day (Rocky Mount has a population of less than 5,000). There was not a single arrest at the event and the Mayor has been inundated with calls to make it an annual event.

Additionally, the Mayor hosts a nearly weekly trivia game at Living Proof Beer Company where is often approached with questions and concerns about Town government. He has offered unprecedented accessibility to citizens who have previously felt their opinions were of no concern to local government. ...

As I offered earlier, Perdue has a unique set of leadership skills that he employs to move things forward. He doesn't believe the government has to work at a snail's pace and when the opportunity to improve the lives of folks arises, we should all endeavor to see that we get it done. He is a keen listener and is happy to share his knowledge of the law and government to assist individuals as they navigate their way through various governmental processes.

He is a man of fewer words and would rather be judged on what he accomplishes as opposed to making electoral promises. Mayor Perdue travels regionally for his law practice. He has made an effort to reach out to members of other municipal boards and councils to engage in conversations about what works and what doesn't. He believes this networking will help all of us do better and achieve more.

Holland has assisted many churches and organizations in their governance and awareness efforts. He is especially passionate about Alzheimer's Awareness as his father suffered from the disease before he passed away in 2021. For several years, the Town of Rocky Mount saw bad news story after bad news story. Mayor Perdue has worked tirelessly to right the ship and make certain that our little Town gets the credit it deserves for being a great place to live, work and do business.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The Roanoke Valley is a wonderful place to live. We have the benefits of a metropolitan community, but maintain the benefits of a small town. There isn't much you can't get locally. There is also much to be said about the natural beauty that surrounds us. There is something about the mountains that keep us connected to our roots but allow us to continue to grow and innovate.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I am passionate about this region and Rocky Mount in particular. We have a wonderful town that offers much to its residents— A lower cost of living while still having all of the amenities of a larger city. We have a robust local arts community that extends to music, art and more. We are also fortunate to live so close to what is one of the largest healthcare hubs in the Commonwealth. My colleagues in local government genuinely care about the citizens they serve. The close knit atmosphere of Rocky Mount also allows me to be accessible and available to citizens to address their concerns and listen to their thoughts about the direction we are moving in.

Being nominated for the 40 under 40 is exciting. This nomination reinforces the belief that age is not a limitation, but a source of innovation and fresh perspective. It is a reminder that youth can bring forth transformative ideas and lead with passion and determination. I am humbled to be acknowledged among so many talented individuals and I am motivated to continue pushing boundaries and seeking new opportunities to make a positive impact."