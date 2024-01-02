Hidden Gems

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There are so many ways to find community here in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!

× Expand Lindsey Hull 5 Points Music Sanctuary

How do you find a city’s secret treasures? By asking its people.

Roanoke’s biggest treasure? It isn’t the star or the H&C coffee sign, though they are perhaps the brightest. Nor is it the number of museums or colleges or accolades.

It’s the people. There is a vibrant “undercurrent of diversity” that flows through the city, as assistant Roanoke City manager Sam Roman puts it.

Thriving Neighborhoods

The Wasena neighborhood, located right along Main Street in Roanoke City, is a great place to spend time with friends or family. Grab an affogato at Roasters Next Door, walk the greenway or burn off some energy at River Rock Climbing gym. Hang 10, open only during the warmest months of the year, serves Dole Whip. That’s something that mouse-eared tourists line up around the block for in Florida.

Outdoor Adventures

× Expand Lindsey Hull Roanoke Mountain Adventures

Roanoke Mountain Adventures (RMA), located on the edge of Wasena Park, enables folks from all backgrounds to access the outdoor amenities we have here in the Roanoke region. Reserve a tube or kayak and RMA will shuttle your party to your put-in on the Roanoke River. End your trip at their shop, close to where you parked your car. Additionally, RMA rents electric bikes and mountain bikes and provides guided tours for each.

For Nicole Cooper, Murray Run Greenway is a hidden gem. The trail runs from Grandin Road to James Madison. “It’s literally a beautiful forest hidden in a city,” she says.

Lindsey Hull Morningside Park

“It’s crazy the options we have in the valley for trails for biking, hiking, walking [and] running,” says Jennifer Pfister, referencing the “plethora of urban trails.” She adds, “You can hike or run from the Appalachian Trail to Salem without leaving a trail.”

Morningside Park holds a secret garden of sorts – it’s a place for growing food and having fun. Carilion and Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP) have worked together on a fresh food initiative to create an urban farm at the park. The park additionally boasts a mountain bike park, consisting of multiple dirt trails. “The collective work there is one of the best examples of collaborative public-private work here in the Valley,” says Roanoke city parks and recreation director Michael Clark.

Family Fun

For Luke Priddy, nothing can beat Elmwood on Ice, a seasonal ice skating rink that operates in Elmwood Park from Thanksgiving through the end of January. “In 2018, I took my now-husband there on one of our first dates and every year we go back,” Priddy says. The two were married at the ice rink in December 2022.

Families of all ages will enjoy an afternoon spent at the Roanoke Pinball Museum or Roanoke Starcade, featuring video games from across the decades. Remember the fun you had playing Space Invaders or Dance Dance Revolution at the mall arcade? Relive it at Center in the Square. “I had no idea this place was here, and I’m 25,” one recent Starcade visitor exclaimed, as he played a round of Guitar Hero.

× Expand Lindsey Hull Roanoke Pinball Museum

For the Dogs

For the last few years, Vinton’s Lancerlot has held its Dog Days of Summer at the end of August. The gym opens up their ice rink and swimming pool to dogs and their owners. Beat the heat with your doggos at this special event.

Arts and Culture

If you’re looking for arts and culture, plan to head to downtown Roanoke for Art by Night on the first Friday of every month. The galleries are open late with live music, demonstrations and art openings.

Visit Gallery 202 while you’re downtown, says Bonnie Chavez – you’ll have to look up to find it. The gallery is located on the second floor of the 202 building. After climbing a set of stairs, you’ll find corridors of some pretty incredible artwork. The gallery’s entrance is to the right of 202 Social House, which serves one of the best ribeyes in town. Pop into the rear of the Social House to find a secret speakeasy.

Those looking to try their hand at a new skill should call The Studio School, according to Mark Shepheard. Located at Towers Shopping Center, this art school holds classes for both children and adults. Students can choose from a variety of classes ranging from one day workshops to eight-week long sessions, all taught by some of the area’s best artists.

New and Noteworthy

