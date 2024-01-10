Season 2/Bonus Episode: Indulge in Local Delights: Downtown Restaurant Week 2024

We’ve got a special treat for you today — a bonus episode dedicated to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and the upcoming 2024 Downtown Restaurant Week!

Learn more about the week-long delicious dining, fantastic price points and the unique aspects setting this year apart from previous iterations. DRI Director of Marketing and Communications Izzy Post shares behind-the-scenes details, the positive impact of Restaurant Week on local businesses and special collaborations and events during the week.

PLUS: They're giving away $1,000 worth of Downtown Roanoke gift cards! Learn how to participate on their website.

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week takes places January 19-28, 2024. See the participating restaurants, the incredible menus and even more about how DRI makes our community so special.

×

_

Thanks so much to our guest Izzy Post, Director of Marketing and Communications at Downtown Roanoke Inc., as we savor so many global flavors in a stellar week of great local dining!

Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button on your favorite audio platforms and YouTube! Thanks again for listening, and we’ll see you around town!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Special Bonus Episode highlighting Downtown Restaurant Week 2024, taking place January 19-28:

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!