Season 2/Bonus Episode: Flavors of Community: Inside Bloom's Kitchen with Chef Nate Sloan

Indulge in a culinary journey through our first bonus episode of our second season! We sit back down with Nathaniel Sloan, the mastermind behind the delectable dishes at Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Uncover the essence of local dining, the artistry behind Bloom's seasonal creations and their inspiring community collaborations!

Big shoutout to Nate Sloan for sharing insights into the local dining experience! Hungry for more? Dive into Bloom's dinner and brunch services, reserve your table or plan your next event at bloomrke.com.

Be sure to catch our first segment with Nate, as seen in our season 1 finale HERE.

Thanks so much to executive chef and Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar owner Nathaniel Sloan, not only for being on our show, but for all he and his team do to feed and give back to our community!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Special Bonus Episode featuring Nathaniel Sloan, owner and executive chef at Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar:

