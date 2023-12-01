Episode #12: Local Love on the Menu: 2024 Dining Awards & Fork-to-Table Fame

The 12th episode of From Print to Podcast, presented by The Roanoker Magazine, is all about the food, talking about our 2024 Dining Awards with cover star and multiple award winner Treehouse Tavern, thanks to owners Lee and Scott Markham; then we hang out with Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar executive chef/owner Nathaniel Sloan to learn more about one of your favorite restaurants and its gorgeous seasonal creations; and finally, we learn how hard our local farmers are working to put food on restaurant tables and your favorite menus, thanks to our friend Alex Stewart of Thornfield Farm.

It’s our final episode of our first season and what an amazing adventure this podcast has been — with 12 regular episodes and 5 bonus ones, I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of 40 interviews this year, not only highlighting more about and from our magazine, but also more in general about our region and the incredible people in it throughout the year. It’s such a dream to do this job, and I’m so honored you chose to be part of it with us. Thank you for an amazing year — we have so many more exciting things to come, as The Roanoker Magazine celebrates 50 years of loving local in 2024. Now, without further ado, let’s dive into our delicious dining episode!

Thanks so much to our friends, Lee and Scott Markham of Treehouse Tavern, executive chef and Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar owner Nathaniel Sloan, and Alex Stewart of Thornfield Farm for sharing more about the many ways our restaurant industry impacts our region and community through local dining and food opportunities.

Thank you so much, readers and listeners, for an amazing first season of our podcast! We are thrilled to have shared even more about our magazine, region and the incredible people in it! Much of the information is evergreen, so feel free to revisit our podcast and YouTube channels, hang out over on our social media platforms and always read more at TheRoanoker.com.

Stay tuned for our next episode, the first of 2024, where we showcase our 40 Under 40 Class of 2024, Hidden Gems, Culinary Olympians and more from our Jan/Feb issue, and more. Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button on your favorite audio platforms and YouTube! Thanks again for listening, and we’ll see you around town!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

