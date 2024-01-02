Season 2 / Episode #1: 40 Under 40 Star Nick Guachetá & Chef Ted Polfelt's Gold Pursuit at Brood Restaurant and Bar

Welcome back to our second season of The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast, as we commemorate our remarkable 50th anniversary in 2024! We’re back with more great episodes highlighting our latest issues. Join us in our first episode of season 2 as we introduce you to Nick Guachetá, our Jan/Feb cover star and a celebrated 40 Under 40 winner in the Class of 2024. From his groundbreaking work at TXTUR to his charitable contributions within the community, his work is sure to inspire, along with the rest of our Class of 2024.

After that, we treat your senses to an exclusive conversation with Executive Chef Ted Polfelt. From his journey to the 2024 Culinary Olympics to celebrating the opening of Brood Restaurant and Bar, both featured in our Jan/Feb issue, prepare for a culinary odyssey that aims for gold-medal excellence! Sit back, relax and discover more about the incredible people, small businesses and charming restaurants in our region.

Thanks so much to our friends, 40 Under 40 cover star Nick Guachetá, and executive chef and Culinary Olympics-bound Ted Polfelt, for spending time with us today to share more about what makes this region so special, from handmade furniture and products to delicious local dining that’s soon to take the global stage.

Join us in our next episode as we celebrate a Vegas-turned-Virginia entertainer who’s secured his very own stamp and more as we delve into our Jan/Feb issue. Plus, stay tuned for our bonus episode with Bloom executive chef and owner Nate Sloan. Don't miss out – hit that subscribe button on your preferred audio platforms and YouTube to stay connected!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Nick Guachetá, Director of Business Development at TXTUR, our Jan/Feb cover star as one of our 40 Under 40 Class of 2024:

Segment 2 featuring Chef Ted Polfelt:

