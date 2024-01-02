A Mélange of Culinary Delights

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Brood Restaurant & Bar defines an American bistro sensibility in Salem.

Chef Ted Polfelt wanted to open the kind of neighborhood eatery that diners can visit once a week, with warm service and an approachable yet creative menu. With Brood Restaurant & Bar, which opened last summer in Salem inside the former Blue Apron Red Rooster, he’s succeeded on all fronts. Especially the menu, which marries American classics with European flair and global pantry touches to create a decidedly American bistro sensibility. Think: Belgian-style mussels and frites with herb aioli, braised beef short ribs with mustard jus and lobster pasta tossed with sherry cream and festooned with a pistachio-lemon crumb.

Ted Polfelt and one of his co-owners, Crenshaw Reed

Much of the space’s layout and rooster-themed décor remains intact, which in turn inspired the eatery’s name. “Brood came into context because it’s a family of chickens; our family works there and we wanted a restaurant where our staff feels like family,” Polfelt says. “It really just embodies community and family, which is what we wanted to create.”

More specifically, Polfelt, and his co-owners, including Lindsay Polfelt, his wife, and Crenshaw Reed, with whom he’s worked in hospitality for over 20 years, wanted to create a place that highlighted the best aspects of the restaurant experience for both employees and guests. Although Polfelt’s own schedule skews heavy on the work quotient—he’s also the Executive Chef at Roanoke Country Club and a full-time instructor at the Al Pollard Culinary School at Virginia Western Community College—he was adamant about creating a work-life balance and positive environment for staff. From the outset, he chose to operate Brood Tuesday through Saturday to give employees two full days off. After hiring team members, he offered them gift baskets. “We wanted to make them feel special, just like we would our guests or anyone else,” Polfelt says. “It was really important that I had people who wanted to work there. I want them to want to come to work. Because that’s going to translate to what they do and how they interact with guests and what they’re cooking.”

The salmon is a prime example of a dish that underscores Brood’s philosophy and menu themes. It’s an approachable fish that lends itself to creative, seasonal iterations but is still simple enough for diners to recognize and for the staff to execute during a busy dinner service. In early fall, Brood’s salmon dish was glazed with an herb-infused honey redolent of cardamom, star anise and rosemary and garnished with a peanut crumb and fennel pollen. It was paired with a chilled rice salad spiced with Vadouvan, a sweet-smoky masala that complements the raisins studded throughout. To reflect the winter season, it’s hit with a maple glaze and walnut crumb and served with a warm Hoppin’ John rice and black-eyed peas dish, a nod to the traditional Southern New Year’s Day dish that’s eaten for good luck.

