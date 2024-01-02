Pop-Up Stars

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s foodie entrepreneurs dish out a diverse playlist of culinary hits at venues around town.

× Expand Mia’s Big Mouth / Elote Alebrije

Good pop-ups have long been a staple of any thriving food community and are a win-win for both business owners and diners. Chefs can test new concepts or menu items with lower overhead and investment, while giving diners an exciting and diverse array of dishes to try. Thanks to Roanoke’s latest crop of food entrepreneurs, a meal out could mean pairing a Bavarian-style pretzel with a craft beer at a local brewery, feasting on French crêpes on your lunch break or adding Mexican-style street corn to your cravings hit list.

Mia’s Big Mouth

Founder: Amia Makins

Amia Makins Concept : Creative riffs on comfort food classics with bold flavor befitting the brand’s namesake.

Creative riffs on comfort food classics with bold flavor befitting the brand’s namesake. Fun fact : Makins is a culinary student at Virginia Western Community College where she’s honing her cooking chops and supporting her someday-restaurant dream.

: Makins is a culinary student at Virginia Western Community College where she’s honing her cooking chops and supporting her someday-restaurant dream. A delicious mouthful : The loaded baked potato comes topped with sour cream, mac ‘n’ cheese, and steak, peppers and onions; compose each forkful with a bit of everything to ensure flavor fireworks.

The loaded baked potato comes topped with sour cream, mac ‘n’ cheese, and steak, peppers and onions; compose each forkful with a bit of everything to ensure flavor fireworks. Currently in R&D : Look for fan-favorites like chicken tacos, egg rolls and fajita pizzas to get a glow-up with new spices profiles, and for new additions such as nacho cheese fries and crispy chicken sandwiches in flavors like sweet chili or buffalo chicken.

Look for fan-favorites like chicken tacos, egg rolls and fajita pizzas to get a glow-up with new spices profiles, and for new additions such as nacho cheese fries and crispy chicken sandwiches in flavors like sweet chili or buffalo chicken. Where to find: Every Tuesday at Food Hut starting mid-March. Follow @mias_bigmouth on IG for menu updates and details on private cheffing and special events.

Elote Alebrije

Founder: Julia Rigney

Julia Rigney Concept: Creative spins on elote (Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob) that marry Rigney’s Mexican heritage and Southern sensibilities.

Creative spins on elote (Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob) that marry Rigney’s Mexican heritage and Southern sensibilities. Fun fact: Menu items are named in Spanish after words of empowerment for women, like the spicy Chingona, which means “badass woman” and aptly features crushed flaming hot Cheetos and hot sauce.

Menu items are named in Spanish after words of empowerment for women, like the spicy Chingona, which means “badass woman” and aptly features crushed flaming hot Cheetos and hot sauce. Most popular: La Jefa is a traditional spin on elote, in which grilled corn is rolled in Duke’s mayo and cotija cheese then anointed with Tajín mild sauce and Tajín lime chili seasoning.

La Jefa is a traditional spin on elote, in which grilled corn is rolled in Duke’s mayo and cotija cheese then anointed with Tajín mild sauce and Tajín lime chili seasoning. Don’t miss: Chica Loca(l) is the ultimate homegrown collaboration, featuring a custom spice blend from Spice Titan Seasonings and a special blend from Fermented Fire Hot Sauce Co.

Chica Loca(l) is the ultimate homegrown collaboration, featuring a custom spice blend from Spice Titan Seasonings and a special blend from Fermented Fire Hot Sauce Co. Where to find: Follow @elote_alebrije on IG for up-to-date pop-up locations at breweries, festivals and events.

Giggles the Bus Crepe Stand

Giggles the SchoolBus Crêpe Stand

Founder: Maya Ittah

Maya Ittah Concept: French crêpes made with a 100% gluten-free blend of flours, unrefined sweeteners and organic ingredients and plant-based fillings.

French crêpes made with a 100% gluten-free blend of flours, unrefined sweeteners and organic ingredients and plant-based fillings. Fun fact: Giggles the School Bus is also a school bus turned food truck serving up the kind of creative plant-forward fare Ittah earned a loyal following for at her former restaurant, Garden Song Eco Café.

Giggles the School Bus is also a school bus turned food truck serving up the kind of creative plant-forward fare Ittah earned a loyal following for at her former restaurant, Garden Song Eco Café. Make it sweet: Opt for the chocolate banana or chocolate strawberry, amply filled and drizzled with vegan chocolate hazelnut spread.

Opt for the chocolate banana or chocolate strawberry, amply filled and drizzled with vegan chocolate hazelnut spread. Take it savory: Try The Hozzle, starring slow-cooked barbecue jackfruit, sesame ginger slaw, avocado, vegan mozzarella and green tahini sauce or The Greek, filled with vegan feta, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives and greens.

Try The Hozzle, starring slow-cooked barbecue jackfruit, sesame ginger slaw, avocado, vegan mozzarella and green tahini sauce or The Greek, filled with vegan feta, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives and greens. Wash it down: Seasonal sippers include the likes of a Lavender Pine Elixir or The Sassy Root, a wild foraged sassafras root beer.

Seasonal sippers include the likes of a Lavender Pine Elixir or The Sassy Root, a wild foraged sassafras root beer. Where to find: The Giggles crêpe stand frequently pops up at the LEAP Grandin Village and West End farmers markets, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and at area breweries. For schedule and menu updates, visit gigglesthebus.com or follow @gigglesthebusva on IG or GigglestheBus on Facebook.

