Surf & Turf

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

O.T.H. Chophouse & Oyster Bar serves up steaks, seafood and stellar views.

× Expand John Park Seared scallops with brown butter and lime are a can’t-miss seafood dish

When Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine closed its doors, the community mourned the loss of a beloved decades-old restaurant, along with its prime outdoor patio and sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Happily, the opening of O.T.H. Chophouse & Oyster Bar last August means that Roanoke diners can appreciate the view anew with a fresh culinary vantage point.

× 1 of 5 Expand John Park × 2 of 5 Expand John Park × 3 of 5 Expand John Park × 4 of 5 Expand John Park × 5 of 5 Expand John Park O.T.H. boasts an extensive wine collection that’s housed in a contemporary display. Prev Next

O.T.H. Chophouse, which stands for On the Hill, is part of Jefferson Street Management, a local restaurant group co-owned by Neal Keesee and Roger Neel. Keesee describes the portfolio, which includes Roanoke eateries such as Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse, 419 West and Billy’s, as traditional American dining serving steaks, chops, pasta and some seafood. While O.T.H. fits nicely in that vein, the aim is to differentiate it by doubling down on seafood, a decision partly informed by diners’ demands.

John Park Fried calamari tossed with peppadew peppers makes an ideal shareable meal opener.

As a result, seafood gets equal billing with steaks on O.T.H.’s menu, including a substantial raw bar offering that’s on display near the kitchen, opposite the bar area. There, nestled into crushed ice, you’ll find a rotating roster of fresh oysters, sourced primarily from the East Coast.

Choice specimens include mild, plump Blue Points from New Jersey, earthy-sweet Blackberries from Chesapeake Bay, salty-sweet Carolina Golds from North Carolina and briny Malpeques from Prince Edward Island. If raw oysters aren’t your thing, try the buttery, bread-crumb-topped O.T.H. roasted oysters, a take on Oysters Rockefeller that eschews spinach and is made extra savory with bacon and Gruyère (be sure to amply squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over them to cut the richness).

The raw bar menu is rounded out with steakhouse classics such as shrimp cocktail and shellfish towers, available in small and large, the latter of which comes with crab and lobster tail in addition to raw oysters, ahi tuna and shrimp cocktail (including both classic and grilled-and-chilled preparations).

John Park The Aperol spritz flavor changes seasonally, like winter-ready pomegranate.

Although there’s a dedicated fish and seafood menu, where you’ll find crowd pleasers like miso-glazed sea bass, grilled salmon and seared ahi tuna, there are a few seafaring gems sprinkled in among the appetizers like hidden treasure. The pan-seared scallops, burnished to a cognac-like hue with a supple interior texture, are finished with a brown butter and lime sauce, curls of lime zest and a small piece of fresh, segmented lime perched on top (slice a little bit at a time to ensure a blast of citrus with each bite of scallop). (The scallops come three to an order as an appetizer, but are also available as an entrée, which come five to an order with sides.)

Another highlight is the fried calamari, in which squid pieces (sliced mantle and tentacles) are encased in a delicate batter, fried till crispy, tossed with herbs and chopped peppadew peppers and served with a Thai-inspired sweet chili dipping sauce. We suspect an order of these would taste even better shared among friends on the outdoor patio at sunset, sipping a round of margaritas or O.T.H.’s seasonal riff on an Aperol spritz.

