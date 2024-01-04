The Retirement Series: Aging in Place

The Retirement Series / Episode 1: Aging in Place

Welcome to The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast: The Retirement Series, a spinoff podcast series by our sister publication, RETIRE-VA. This new podcast is perfect for those navigating the labyrinth of retirement living in Virginia's Blue Ridge. We aim to provide insight, guidance and wisdom for individuals at various stages of retirement planning. Whether you're on the verge of retirement, actively embracing this phase of life or considering the prospects, RETIRE-VA is tailored for you.

Our first episode of the new series shares more on Aging in Place, as we discuss the services provided by ⁠Nexus Homecare⁠, the distinctions between home care and home health, what aging in place truly means, planning for this phase of life, financial considerations, the benefits it offers and much more.

Thanks so much to Nexus Homecare owner Tammy Mckee, not only for giving us a deeper understanding of aging in place and the pivotal role Nexus plays in providing support for independent living during retirement, but for her dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals in our community!

If you’re curious to explore how Nexus Homecare can assist you or your loved ones with aging in place, learn more information and discover the possibilities of a comfortable and supported retirement lifestyle at www.mynexuscares.com.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Episode 1 featuring Tammy Mckee, owner of Nexus Homecare:

